Altitude Dials Back the Need for Caffeine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caffeine is synonymous with staying awake. However, the energy-boosting beverage Altitude begs to differ. The drink is designed to deliver a small, optimal amount of natural caffeine along with other powerful herbs and juices that work together to both awaken and restore the body for an extended period of time.

There are many ways that caffeine has weaseled its way into the modern mindset. Desk jockeys will seek out cup after cup of coffee to beat that afternoon slump while they stare at their screens. Students will down a six-pack of Red Bull to survive a late-night study session. Construction workers will start the day off with a Monster pick-me-up.

It doesn't matter the time, place, or activity. Energy drinks have become part and parcel of the modern experience. Unfortunately, that doesn't change the fact that they're still an extremely unhealthy solution to feeling tired. It's a fact that the founders of Altitude had in mind when they created their groundbreaking energy solution Altitude.

The group spent years working with scientists and nutritionists to craft the perfect combination of ingredients. As they did so, they discovered something interesting: excessive caffeine is not the key to success. On the contrary, the body only needs roughly 25 to 35 mg of caffeine at any given moment to stay awake. In comparison, a single cup of coffee tends to launch as much as 150 mg of caffeine into the digestive system in a very short quantity of time.

In response, they decided to use a minimal amount of caffeine. This amounted to a small dose of 48 mg, which was delivered via the natural ingredients super-combo of cola nut and guarana seed extracts. According to the brand, this form of caffeine "is bound differently in both plants," which means "their stimulating effect unfolds with a time delay and while releasing an optimal caffeine amount, it contributes to a pleasant feeling of alertness." This makes it "ideal for those who want to stay focused and alert for an extended period of time."

This revelation enabled the brand to leave out harmful ingredients like synthetic taurine, aspartame, and even preservatives. Instead, it focused on using spring water to deliver juices and extracts from 14 different herbs and fruits. These were organic, natural, GMO-free, and vegan and focused on stimulating the body as well as helping with digestion, fighting inflammation, and boosting the immune system.

Over the years since its inception, Altitude has proven itself to be a powerful breakthrough in the energy drink industry. In the words of the brand, "You can taste all of the natural ingredients in perfect harmony. There is no artificial taste, because there is nothing artificial." This allows the drink to deliver a professional pick-me-up that respects both the mind and the body in the process.

