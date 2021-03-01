Altitude Eschews Synthetics, Opts for a Genuine Energy Boost

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It doesn't take much experience to realize that energy drinks aren't very natural. Nor are they good for you. It's a fact that the European beverage brand PilotsFriend is well aware of. It's also the motivating factor behind their signature beverage, Altitude.

Altitude's inspiring story starts with a handful of pilots looking for a responsible way to stay awake while they were in the cockpit. Eventually, they banded together, hired a team of medical professionals, and came up with a drink to match their ambitions. "By doctors for pilots," Altitude is an energy-boosting beverage that defies the sugary, synthetic-themed vibe of the energy drink industry.

The Italian brand is fully committed to keeping any and every harmful substance away from its recipes. This has allowed the brand to make the impressive claim that Altitude has no artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, preservatives, or taurine. In the words of the brand, "you can taste all of the natural ingredients in perfect harmony. There is no artificial taste, because there is nothing artificial."

The lack of taurine is particularly worthy of note, as it is a very common substance in many leading energy drink brands. Taurine is found in many natural settings, including human milk. It's guessed that, when combined with caffeine, it may even improve mental performance. However, when it shows up in a can of Monster or Red Bull, you're typically consuming a synthetic version of the stuff — which crosses into a gray area with little scientific research to back up any beneficial claims.

Altitude has avoided the taurine issue by removing it completely. Instead, the brand focuses on inclusion of a plethora of 100% natural ingredients that are GMO-free, vegan, and organic. Each and every ingredient is added with the distinct purpose of helping consumers "experience all natural energy with a smooth landing."

This intense commitment to natural ingredients that provide well-established, quality benefits is at the heart of Altitude's unique energy-boosting beverage. It's why the brand proudly touts that each and every can that it produces is filled with a drink that is "crafted with purpose."

Please direct inquiries to:

Derward Costello

(954) 746-9394

[email protected]

SOURCE Altitude