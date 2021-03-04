Altitude International Holdings Signs Agreement with the Orlando Magic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: "ALTD"), a leading-edge technology corporation specializing in simulated altitude training for athletes, announces a new partnership with the NBA's Orlando Magic. The partnership includes installation of their technology in the Magic's new training facility, the AdventHealth Training Center, slated to open in the second quarter of 2022. The custom-built, simulated altitude chamber will be the first for any NBA team.

"What a great honor it is for me to welcome the Orlando Magic into my family...AGAIN," said ALTD President and Chief Communications Officer Greg Anthony. "The Magic are proving to be one of the NBA's most forward-looking franchises, first by drafting my son Cole (lol) and now securing what we believe is the most advanced conditioning tool available today. I've been inside the NBA for over 30 years now, and I can sincerely say that the Magic organization takes a back seat to no one. Professor Greg Whyte, our renowned Director of Sports Science and Performance, could not be more excited about getting right to work with the Magic's strength and conditioning team to develop position specific protocols for their players, with the goal of giving them a running start when their cutting edge new training facility is unleashed next year. All of us at ALTD look forward to doing everything we can to maximize the performance of every Magic player and help make them consistent championship contenders for many years to come."

Altitude International is focused on improving athletic performance by providing custom-built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols to its clients. The benefits of training in altitude creates powerful training stresses that cannot be replicated any other way. It is scientifically proven to improve overall fitness with reduced training time; increase time to exhaustion; increase muscular strength and endurance; reduce impact of injuries by retaining fitness while injured, return players to action faster, reduce fatigue-related injuries. In addition, unique training protocols are tailored to each sport and athlete.

Altitude International currently works with athletes from the NFL, college basketball, cycling, equine sports.

ABOUT ALTITUDE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS

ALTD provides custom-built simulated altitude chambers and position-specific protocols to its clients, which include an NFL franchise, Tulane University, and Woodway, a leading high- performance treadmill manufacturer. ALTD's team of acclaimed sports scientists represent some of the world's most accomplished in the formulation and execution of cutting-edge training techniques. ALTD chambers have contributed to documented performance improvements for its clients, including the shattering of a world cycling record at Woodway. For more information about ALTD, please visit altdint.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information future events or otherwise.

Media contact: Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; [email protected].

