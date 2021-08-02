Altitude International Receives Order from US Space Force

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude International Holdings, Inc (OTCQB: "ALTD") announced that it has received a new purchase order through its Strategic Water Partner, Russkap Holdings, to provide Tiffany Atmospheric Water units to the newest branch of the US Military, Space Force. This order means that ALTD subsidiary, Altitude Water, is now manufacturing its patented ozone purified water systems for all five branches of the Department of Defense.

Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap stated, "This is a tribute to the partnership that RussKap Holdings Water Division has with Altitude Water, formerly known as Trident Water. We have seen over the last year that the military intends to use the exclusive patented ozone water purification systems that RussKap/Altitude uses for the creation of safe and secure drinking water. The old systems of UV lamps and the use of chlorine to disinfect water are rendered obsolete and relics of the past when compared with the EPA recommended ozone treatment of water."

ALTD CEO Greg Breunich added, "We are delighted that the US Military has once again chosen the Russkap/ALTD partnership to meet its rapidly expanding atmospheric water needs. This marks our third new military order in the last three weeks, and we see this as DoD's stamp of approval for our systems, our hardware, our service, and our patented ozone technology. We continue to receive tremendous positive feedback from all parts of the military but particularly from our end users on the ground, and it's great to see that translate into a fast-growing flow of new orders"

