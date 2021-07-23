Altitude is Preserving the Ecological Balance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude is an organic fruit tonic that is well-known for its ability to provide a long-lasting, crash-free energy boost, soothing digestive aid, and helpful support for the immune system. However, the brand's less well-known commitment to the Earth is also a subject worthy of the public eye.

Altitude and its parent company PilotsFriend began as an effort to create a beverage that could help pilots stay awake without the sugar crashes and other unhealthy side effects that come with most energy drinks. The idea for the enterprise began in 2003 and was followed by years of research and testing. For over a decade, a team of bio-scientists and nutritionists was tasked with the challenge of creating a synthetic-free formula that could help jet pilots achieve optimal concentration and performance.

The resulting energy tonic was powerful, healthy, effective — and popular. In fact, it was so popular, that its use quickly expanded beyond the aviation field. Professionals everywhere adopted the energy-boosting shots as a healthy alternative in their endless pursuit of peak performance, robust stamina, and impressive endurance.

While the potent efficacy of Altitude speaks for itself, though, the brand's quiet commitment to Mother Nature is equally impressive. According to one of the company's co-founders, Ali Asghari, the development of his company's flagship product always included "a genuine intention of serving a healthy beverage to busy professionals while keeping the connection to Mother Nature as alive as possible."

Asghari's words are echoed on the company's website, where it boldly states that "We refuse monocultures, pesticides and genetic engineering. We believe we must treat Mother Nature with love and respect, which is why we do everything we can to help preserve an ecological balance."

In pursuit of this eco-friendly goal, Altitude is a multifunctional tonic made with 100% organic, natural ingredients. This claim isn't just an empty statement, either. Each ingredient is individually posted on the brand's website, along with the benefit that it brings to the beverage. From stimulants like Cola nut and Guarana seed extracts to a host of additional digestive, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting items, each ingredient is listed in plain sight, backing up the brand's commitment to Mother Nature with a refreshing dose of corporate transparency.

Altitude is an energy tonic that is revolutionizing the beverage industry. From its high-caliber formula to its organic ingredients and respect for Mother Nature, the brand is rewriting the script when it comes to healthy, body-boosting energy solutions.

About Altitude: Altitude is the American offshoot label of the Austrian-based company PilotsFriend. Founded in 2003, the PilotsFriend brand has labored for over a decade to deliver an organic fruit tonic that provides digestional aid, immunity support, and time-released energy that isn't followed by a crash. The brand's revolutionary product is known for offering "clarity without the crash" and serving as "a drink that punctuates your day."

