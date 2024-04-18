Altitude Marketing Announces Brand Awareness and Lead Gen Partnership with Universal Industrial Gases (UIG LLC)

EMMAUS, Pa., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fortune 500-owned industrial gas supplier and manufacturer Universal Industrial Gases (UIG) will partner with Altitude Marketing to launch a reinvigorated brand awareness and lead generation strategy, launching in the second quarter of 2024.

The Bethlehem-based corporation builds, owns, and operates on-site air separation systems that generate nitrogen, oxygen, and other essential gases for large manufacturing plants across a diverse range of industries, including for example energy, chemicals, food, healthcare, and metals. These "over-the-fence" or on-site production arrangements enable UIG to produce and deliver products to customers at scale, offering lower costs and more stable pricing compared to alternative sourcing methods. Acquired in 2019 by America's largest steel manufacturer, Nucor, UIG aims to grow its client base by strategically targeting emerging industries.

"UIG's vision is to bring our customers a unique value by combining our top-tier capabilities with Nucor's long-term partnering culture. UIG has achieved significant success by building world scale systems at Nucor facilities and also seeks to establish itself as a reputable name in the industrial gas industry," UIG President Kevin Baker said. "We want UIG to be the first name that comes to mind when people think of unique approaches to industrial gas supply and the first to come up when people search online. With Altitude's technical team bringing over 20 years of manufacturing experience, we are confident that we can build powerful brand awareness and translate that into meaningful long-term partnerships for UIG."

By combining UIG's subject matter expertise and authority with Altitude's two decades of technical marketing experience in manufacturing, Altitude will craft an effective integrated marketing strategy. This comprehensive plan will encompass all elements of the marketing mix including digital. These concerted efforts will not only enhance UIG's visibility in the industrial gas sector but also create a pipeline of qualified leads for their team.

"UIG's forward-thinking approach to industrial gases and equipment supply and global footprint aligns seamlessly with Altitude's mission to drive innovation and excellence in the manufacturing sector," said Altitude Marketing CEO Andrew Stanten. "UIG works with the best all around the world – and they sought the best in an agency partner. After an exhaustive search, we are thrilled Altitude was selected as UIG's agency of record and look forward to this partnership."

