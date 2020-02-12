Altitude Networks Launches New Features to Protect Enterprise Data From Malicious Third-party Applications

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Networks , the industry's first cloud-native DLP for SaaS collaboration, today launched rogue application detection to enable stronger data protection against unmanaged third-party applications accessing cloud data. Security teams can now detect user-authorized applications with malicious or questionable access privileges to sensitive data within cloud platforms like G Suite. With these new capabilities, Altitude customers are better protected from malicious or accidental data theft and can empower robust collaboration without the risk.

"Unmanaged third-party applications downloaded and installed by employees from popular marketplaces often include privileges to access corporate data in the cloud," said Garrett Bekker, Principal Security Analyst at 451 Research, a unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Because these rogue applications are not reviewed or managed by IT, they present a substantial, yet often unaccounted for risk to the organization, and once they are granted access to corporate data, they can exfiltrate or misuse data freely. By adding new capabilities to deal with rogue apps, Altitude is addressing a problem that many CISOs are wrestling to understand and manage."

Altitude automatically indexes and evaluates every application installed by users and identifies rogue or questionable applications with access to G Suite. For example, a common business application for document signing may require access to Google Drive; however a gaming or social application should not.

With this release, security teams can:

Automatically detect malicious third-party applications with extensive access to data stored in cloud applications.

with extensive access to data stored in cloud applications. Understand the global app exposure at a glance by frequently installed applications, employees who have installed malicious applications, and sensitive files at risk.

by frequently installed applications, employees who have installed malicious applications, and sensitive files at risk. Obtain context and details at their fingertips. Discover sensitive files across the org impacted by malicious applications.

Discover sensitive files across the org impacted by malicious applications. Use Integrated work-flows to block offending applications or notify employees to remove unauthorized apps.

"As more corporate data moves to the cloud, sensitive information is increasingly at risk due to malicious or accidental behavior," said Michael Coates, chief executive officer at Altitude Networks. "As a former CISO, I understand that user-installed applications expand the scope of data access in unwanted or unexpected ways. Without an easy and scalable way to obtain visibility into unmanaged apps, security teams are flying blind. Altitude enables businesses to understand how data is being accessed by rogue applications. We provide the necessary visibility and control for organizations to protect sensitive cloud data."

With U.S. businesses using more than 40 different cloud applications on average, Altitude Networks is able to manage authorized third-party applications at scale. Using advanced data science techniques, Altitude accurately pinpoints business critical files that are shared in highly risky ways that could lead to a data breach. Altitude monitors privileged and sensitive materials, such as privileged legal documents, confidential financial data, or protected salary information.

Designed for companies of any size, Altitude Networks seamlessly integrates directly into cloud applications and provides continuous protection without endpoint software agents or network proxy devices. Customers can integrate Altitude into their cloud environment in less than 30 minutes with an initial discovery of critical risks in a matter of hours.

More information about rogue application detection can be found at: https://altitudenetworks.com/rogue-apps.html .

Additionally, the company will be in booth 12 at RSA Conference Early Stage Expo , Feb. 25-27, where attendees can get a hands-on demo and meet with company executives. Additionally Michael Coates will be presenting " The First 6 Months as a CISO Determines Success or Failure " at the conference on Thursday, Feb. 27.

About Altitude Networks

Altitude Networks is the industry's first cloud-native DLP for SaaS collaboration to provide improved data protection for cloud applications such as G Suite, Box, Office 365, Slack and others. For organizations of all sizes with data in the cloud, Altitude Networks protects companies against unauthorized data access, accidental or malicious sharing to unintended individuals, and data theft. The company was founded in 2018 by security veteran Michael Coates and machine learning and fraud detection expert Amir Kavousian . Altitude Networks is backed by Felicis Ventures , Accomplice , Slack Fund , Rain Capital , former chief security officer at Facebook Alex Stamos , and former Google vice president of security Gerhard Eschelbeck . More information can be found at www.altitudenetworks.com .

