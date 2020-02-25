Altitude Networks Named a Cyber Defense Magazine InfoSec Award Winner

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Networks, the industry's first cloud-native DLP for SaaS collaboration, was named Editor's Choice in the Data Loss Prevention category by Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"Altitude Networks embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Designed to provide improved data protection for cloud applications, Altitude Networks protects companies against unauthorized data access, accidental or malicious sharing to unintended individuals, and data theft. The company recently launched cloud-native rogue application detection to enable stronger data protection against unmanaged third-party applications accessing cloud data.

Altitude Networks will be offering demonstrations of its product in booth 12 at RSA Conference Early Stage Expo , Feb. 25-27, where attendees can meet with company executives. Co-founder and CEO Michael Coates will also be presenting " The First 6 Months as a CISO Determines Success or Failure " at the conference on Thursday, Feb. 27.

About Altitude Networks

Altitude Networks is the industry's first cloud-native DLP for SaaS collaboration to provide improved data protection for cloud applications such as G Suite, Box, Office 365, Slack and others. For organizations of all sizes with data in the cloud, Altitude Networks protects companies against unauthorized data access, accidental or malicious sharing to unintended individuals, and data theft. The company was founded in 2018 by security veteran Michael Coates and machine learning and fraud detection expert Amir Kavousian . Altitude Networks is backed by Felicis Ventures , Accomplice , Slack Fund , Rain Capital , former chief security officer at Facebook Alex Stamos , and former Google vice president of security Gerhard Eschelbeck . More information can be found at www.altitudenetworks.com .

