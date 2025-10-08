Altitude Trampoline Park Ranks #250 on Franchise Times Top 400® List

Strong Systemwide Sales Highlight Ongoing Growth and Innovation in the U.S. Franchise Market

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Trampoline Park, the leading family-friendly entertainment franchise, is proud to announce its ranking at #250 on the prestigious Franchise Times Top 400®, an annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The Franchise Times Top 400® is widely recognized as the most credible and objective franchise ranking, the result of a rigorous five-month research and reporting process.

Despite the varied economic landscape in 2024, Altitude Trampoline Park achieved significant growth, reflecting the strength of its brand and the increasing popularity of family-focused entertainment experiences. The ranking underscores the company's dedication to delivering safe, high-energy recreational experiences while supporting franchisees in achieving strong operational and financial results.

"Being recognized on the Franchise Times Top 400® is a testament to the hard work of our franchisees and the continued demand for Altitude's innovative, community-driven entertainment offerings," said Chris Kuehn, President of Indoor Active Brands. "This ranking reflects our ongoing growth and commitment to expanding our brand, innovating our experiences, and delivering high-quality entertainment to communities across the country."

The 2025 Franchise Times Top 400® report highlights that improved economic conditions, including a decrease in inflation and lower interest rates, contributed to stronger sales across hundreds of franchise systems. For Altitude Trampoline Park, these favorable market trends, combined with strategic growth initiatives, helped fuel continued expansion and success.

About Altitude Trampoline Park

Altitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! The brand's successful $10 Endless Jumps Pass is where members get the max. Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! with unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long. Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are designed to bring communities together, offering experiences that prioritize quality time, energy, and fun for every member of the family. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com.

About Indoor Active Brands

Indoor Active Brands is a platform company focused on owning and operating franchising concepts in the indoor family entertainment and restaurant industry. Created by NRD Capital, Indoor Active Brands currently consists of Altitude Trampoline Park, The Pickle Pad, and Crave Social Eatery. Indoor Active Brands leverages years of experience in the family entertainment and restaurant industries to provide unmatched support for its franchisees.

About Birdie ParTee

Birdie ParTee, part of the Indoor Active Brands family, is a next-generation entertainment destination designed for guests of all ages and occasions. Whether enjoying family fun, a lively date night, or a corporate outing, Birdie ParTee offers an unforgettable experience under one roof. Guests can test their skills on the whimsical FunHouse Course, immerse themselves in the realistic Links Course, or swing away on state-of-the-art golf simulators. To round out the experience, Birdie ParTee features Crave Social Eatery, serving chef-inspired food and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere. More than just mini golf, Birdie ParTee is where play, connection, and crave-worthy dining meet.

