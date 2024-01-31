Altitude Water and New Use Energy Solutions Partner to provide integrated sustainable electricity and clean drinking water generation systems anywhere, anytime

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Water, a privately owned US-Based manufacturer of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) and New Use Energy Solutions (NUE), a Phoenix-based manufacturer of mobile solar solutions, have partnered to provide integrated, mobile solar-plus-water generation systems producing sustainable electricity and clean drinking water anytime, anywhere.

"Since entering the water space 14 years ago, it's been Altitude's goal to utilize solar power to provide a quiet, clean, fume free, low carbon emissions solution to meet growing needs for clean water in communities affected by disasters or in remote locations," states Altitude Water's COO Jeffrey Szur.

Both Altitude Water and NUE have a deep track record supporting community resilience projects in remote development and disaster response scenarios across US Gulf Coast, Sub-Saharan Africa, and in post-wildfire Maui.

Their relationship grew from an initial connection to FootprintProject.org, when Altitude Water visited Maui in fall of 2023 to build a Disaster Relief Trailer for Noah's Arc Foundation.

Will Heegaard, Operations Director of Footprint Project, recalls: "Looking for sustainable solutions to the Louisiana saltwater intrusion disaster In October 2023, we found Altitude Water. Our paths crossed again in Maui as we looked for cost-effective, sustainable infrastructure solutions to deploy in climate disasters. Private-public partnerships are essential to build back greener. Connecting two innovative emerging-growth technology companies made sense."

By combining Altitude's AWGs with NUE's flexible solar and battery solutions, customers enjoy resilient and sustainable water and power, without relying on an ageing grid or fuel from gas generators. Both Altitude Water and New Use Energy work in remote locations providing power and water in disaster relief for military and government, live events, film and TV production.

"We're thrilled to be working with Altitude Water to connect renewable energy with water generation," said Paul Shmotolokha, CEO of New Use Energy. "Changes in technology and reduced material costs ended reliance on gas generators and we've transitioned to solar and battery powered water creation anytime, anywhere. Jeff and his team have a long history working with NGO's after disasters and disaster response is in NUE's DNA, so we're a great fit."

Altitude Water just included on its website a solar generator manufactured by New Use Energy bundled with the T-12 home and office unit enabling customers to have a resilient, sustainable source of pure drinking water. Sign up for "water warrior" updates at https://altdwater.com/waterwarriors.

The team is also working on building mobile disaster relief solutions for Maui, New Orleans, and South Florida. "We were ahead of our time 14 years ago just focusing on building the best AWG on the market," said Szur.

"Today with bottled water the #1 beverage sold in the world, but with our aquifers being contaminated, our solution couldn't be timelier to avert another environmental catastrophe with so much plastic waste proliferating and chocking our eco-system. This amazing partnership can avert such a catastrophe."

