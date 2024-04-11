Altitude Water Unveils Innovative Disaster Relief Trailer: Transforms The Humidity In The Air into Pure Drinking Water for Emergencies with Support from Philanthropists Sozon Lyras and Zappy Zapolin

Altitude Water introduces a cutting-edge mobile water trailer capable of producing over 200 gallons of pure drinking water daily, powered by solar energy, to address urgent needs during disasters.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Water (www.altdwater.com), a leading producer of Atmospheric Water Generators, is set to unveil its advanced Disaster Relief Trailer. This launch is especially timely, given AccuWeather's prediction of a severe 2024 hurricane season.

Jeff Szur, Chief Operations Officer at Altitude Water, stated, "We've diligently worked to ready the Disaster Relief Trailer for this hurricane season. This innovation will fulfill the immediate water, electricity, Wi-Fi, and cell phone service needs people face in the wake of disasters."

In disaster situations, where bottled water is quickly depleted, Altitude Water offers a solution. Its mobile water generators in this trailer can produce 216 gallons of water daily, equivalent to 817 1-liter bottles, without the plastic waste found in bottled water, as highlighted by National Institutes of Health research. Additionally the community will not have to incur the cost of discarding or recycling of the 817 1 liter bottles/day, a different ecological nightmare.

Zappy Zapolin, founder of Mind Army, emphasized, "Water is your inalienable right. We question the reliance on local government or plastic water bottle companies. Why not produce your own?"

For over 15 years, Altitude Water has contributed significantly to disaster relief efforts by providing their sustainable Atmospheric Water Generators to communities affected by disasters globally, including recent support in Maui for fire-affected residents and first responders.

Sozon Lyras, a donor enabling the trailer's creation, expressed his passion for water. "After personally purchasing a machine and seeing Altitude Water's impact, especially in Maui, I felt compelled to support this cause. Jeff's remark, 'you were made for this as you have ozone in your name,' inspired our collaboration to spread awareness about the unreliability of groundwater."

This eco-friendly trailer, powered by NUE Use Energy solar systems, arrives just in time for hurricane season. It will travel from Florida to New Jersey, showcasing its capabilities and providing pure water and education en route. Stay tuned for announcements of the Non-Profits and ways to get involved. We are looking for Water Warriors.

For more information, contact: Adrienne Mazzone at [email protected] , 561-908-1683.

