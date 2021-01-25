Altitude's Origin: A Story of Friends Trying to Stay Awake

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilots have one of the most stressful jobs in existence. Not only do they steer metal canisters through the air at terrifying speeds, but they do so at all times of the day and night — often with passengers on board, to boot. Needless to say, it's crucial that pilots find ways to stay alert and awake whenever they're in the cockpit.

This need is what drove the founders of Altitude to develop a one-of-a-kind beverage aimed at naturally and gently boosting the body's energy. An offshoot of the popular European brand PilotsFriend, Altitude's story started when a handful of NATO pilots got together to talk shop back in 2003. The conversation turned to the growing number of health regulations surrounding their craft. Subjects like banning aspartame and jittery hands were discussed. Red Bull was an option at the time, but they couldn't even pronounce the strange drink's ingredients.

The takeaway was that they needed to design a better drink — one that could give them a gentle boost without a sugar crash an hour or two later. Five pilots committed to the plan, putting in seed money and hiring a team of doctors, nutritionists, and scientists. The goal was to create a healthy energy booster. No pills. No tablets. No crazy ingredients. Just an organic, healthy drink with a prolonged kick.

A year and a half later they had a product well underway. It used a small dose of caffeine which was backed up by an arsenal of organic ingredients that included natural stimulants like Cola nut and Guarana seeds. Synthetics like aspartame and taurine were left out in favor of organic, GMO-free herbs and fruits.

After an initial battery of tests with a focus group of pilots, the group found that the drink was effective, but its flavor wasn't anything to write home about. Their response was to create their own secret sauce of natural ingredients that provided their brand with its delicious signature taste.

At the end of the day, the founders of Altitude realized that their drink was so effective, it shouldn't be confined to the aeronautics industry. After all, it isn't elite or stuffy. Altitude is a practical, high-quality beverage that is designed to keep you calm and focused for hours on end. It doesn't matter if you're piloting a 757 over Atlanta, studying for a finals exam in Portland, or trying to stay awake at work in New York City, Altitude can provide the perfect pick me up.

This desire to expand the customer base has pushed the brand across international borders. From fresh inroads in the U.S. market to a growing e-commerce presence, it only seems a matter of time before this energy booster becomes a household name as a healthy alternative to typical run-of-the-mill energy drinks.

