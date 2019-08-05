Altium Gathers Industry Luminaries and Designers for 3rd Annual AltiumLive Summit

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altium LLC, the leading provider of electronic design solutions, today announced the AltiumLive 2019: Annual PCB Design Summit in San Diego, California from Oct. 9-11. AltiumLive 2019 brings together several hundred designers, engineers, supply chain professionals, makers, students, and industry leaders in one location where they can expand their knowledge, connect with fellow professionals, and get inspired by the innovators that are altering the landscape of our world.

"We designed AltiumLive, the industry's only conference dedicated exclusively to PCB design, with the sole purpose of building a community of electronics professionals. Now in its third year, the conference has more than tripled in size and our community continues to grow," said Lawrence Romine, vice president of global marketing at Altium. "This year, AltiumLive's line-up of speakers and events has expanded to align with Altium's vision of transforming the electronics industry, which is at the core of all the new technology applications that are changing our lives, from inside the doctor's office to the far reaches of space."

AltiumLive brings together a diverse group of industry experts and innovators covering a wide breadth of topics that expand beyond PCB design. Key participants of the event include hacker and co-host of "Prototype This" Joe Grand ("Kingpin"), Signal Integrity Evangelist Eric Bogatin, FEDEVEL Academy founder Robert Feranec, "Wizard of Make" Bob Martin, and more. The conference will also feature professional development courses taught by industry experts and Altium staff, along with technical presentations from Altium users and supply chain professionals.

Like last year, the AltiumLive three-day summit will include an optional University Day, offering 12 Altium Designer-centric educational tracks on PCB design best practices, plus two parallel full-day courses covering EMI and DFM. Rick Hartley, Principal Engineer at RHartley Enterprises will host the EMI track, while Gary Ferrari, President of Ferrari Technical Services, Inc. will host the DFM track.

Bil Herd, MCG LLC CEO and designer of the Commodore 128 said of AltiumLive 2018, "It wasn't just about Altium. AltiumLive is about how things work, and that's what you get here, from the university day and all of the other events to the speakers and the entire community."

The AltiumLive 2019: Annual PCB Design Summit will take place October 9-11 at the Loews Coronado Bay Resort in San Diego, California. To register for the AltiumLive PCB Design Summit, please visit the registration page . For media inquiries, please contact Altium at pr@altium.com .

SOURCE Altium

Related Links

https://www.altium.com

