ALTIUS AND SYD LIFE AI ANNOUNCE $1BN PARTNERSHIP TO TRANSFORM U.S. HEALTHCARE AND WORKFORCE THROUGH PREVENTIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Exclusive partnership brings to the U.S. personalized AI preventive care platform, validated in clinical trials by the UK's NHS, to save employers billions of dollars and improve millions of lives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Altius, the AI-powered wellbeing infrastructure company led by former Humana and Walmart executives Timothy State and David Hoke, today announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Syd Life AI, the UK-based pioneer in preventive health technologies, to launch its personalized LLM in the United States.

Their agreement positions Altius as the exclusive U.S. provider of Syd Life AI's preventive health and life quality technologies, which are already deployed across 26 countries, enabling American employers and the U.S. healthcare system to shift to preventive care.

"This partnership accelerates our shared mission to transform healthcare from treatment to prevention at scale," said Lorena Puica, Founder and CEO of Syd Life AI. "Syd AI combines trusted science and AI to help Americans prevent disease and improve quality of life, while helping employers lower costs and healthcare systems to save hundreds of billions of dollars in avoidable costs."

The United States spends US$4.5 trillion annually on healthcare, with 90 percent of costs driven by preventable, non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, and mental health conditions. Six in ten Americans now live with a chronic illness and lifelong medications. The partnership directly supports federal and state priorities to reduce chronic disease through evidence-based, scalable prevention.

Through Altius, organizations can now access the first enterprise-grade preventive health and human life quality platform that combines:

Alti, a private AI wellbeing companion which will be available on iOS and Android in December 2025, which helps individuals overcome health risks and improve quality of life.

Predictive analytics that give employer dynamic workforce insights to reduce burnout, boost retention, and lower health costs.

Access to genetic deep lifestyle analysis for advanced preventive care and health optimization.

Altius' AI-enabled human advisors to optimize resource and population strategies.

With adoption projected to grow dramatically, the Altius–Syd Life AI partnership represents one of the most ambitious applications of AI in healthcare and workforce wellbeing to date, uniting economic value creation with measurable health outcomes.

"Altius is helping organizations reimagine how they support human potential," said Timothy State, Founder and CEO of Altius. "By combining Syd Life AI's clinically validated technology with our broader platform and U.S. market expertise, we're giving employers and health companies the new infrastructure to make preventive care a competitive advantage and realize guaranteed returns on lifting quality of life."

Founded in 2015 by Lorena Puica, a former investment strategist turned AI and data- science innovator, Syd Life AI was born from her personal health challenges. Combining deep expertise in predictive algorithms and scientific research, Puica developed an AI-driven platform that transforms peer-reviewed insights into personalized, preventive-health guidance, empowering organizations to identify risks early and optimize long-term life quality for their people.

Syd Life AI's platform is powered by the Life Quality Index™ (LQI), a science-based metric developed from 1.2 million peer-reviewed studies and validated through collaborations with researchers from Stanford, Oxford, and Toronto. The LQI measures over 750 indicators across nine dimensions of wellbeing, translating complex health science into personalized, actionable insights.

Syd Life AI's effectiveness has been validated in clinical trials by the UK's National Health System (NHS), which demonstrated a 12 to 16 percent reduction in stress, anxiety, and depression experienced by its users within just three months of adoption, and up to 25x ROI for organizations through their employees' improved health, productivity, and engagement. and deployed across 26 countries.

The platform's proprietary 70-billion-parameter large language model (LLM) processes 8.3 billion years of health data, making it one of the world's leading and most progressive preventive health intelligence systems. Privacy and security are top features including compliance with leading standards like HIPAA, SOC2 and ISO.

About Altius

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Altius is transforming how American organizations elevate human potential through AI-powered wellbeing infrastructure. Led by former executives from Humana, Walmart, and other Fortune 500 companies, Altius combines clinically validated AI with elite advisory services to deliver measurable improvements in health, engagement, and business outcomes. Through its exclusive U.S. partnership with Syd Life AI, Altius helps employers, health systems, and health plans achieve measurable ROI while creating workplaces and populations where people thrive. Learn more: www.altiusco.com

About Syd Life AI

Syd Life AI is a UK-headquartered leader in personalized preventive-health and life- quality technology. Its proprietary Large Quantitative Model (LQM)—a 70-billion- parameter engine trained on 8.3 billion person-years of longitudinal data—powers an AI-driven platform that transforms global health and lifestyle research into personalized, preventive insights. Integrating behavioral science, genetics, and predictive analytics, Syd Life AI enables individuals and organizations to identify and manage non-communicable disease risks at scale through its Life Quality Index™ (LQI). The platform has been recognized by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Cornell University, the UK Government, and the European Commission for innovation in digital health. Learn more at www.syd.life.

