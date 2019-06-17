ALTIVIA Appoints Andrew LeBlanc as Vice President - Finance ALTIVIA Investments LLC

HOUSTON, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew LeBlanc has joined ALTIVIA as Vice President of Finance. Mr. LeBlanc will be responsible for the oversight and management of ALTIVIA business entities' financial undertakings, including accounting, finance, and mergers & acquisitions.

Most recently, Mr. LeBlanc was Program Manager for DuPont's Integration Management Office working between Houston, Texas and Wilmington, Delaware.

Prior to his role at DuPont, Mr. LeBlanc held several key positions with Dow, including Global Finance Director for Energy and Water Solutions; Associate Finance Director for Innovation and Growth; Associate Finance Director for Electrical and Telecommunications; and several other finance and engineering roles.

Mr. LeBlanc holds a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University and a Master of Science in Finance from the University of Houston.

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today is the largest merchant producer of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving pharmaceutical, organic peroxide and agricultural markets. In November 2015, ALTIVIA acquired the former Sunoco facilities in Haverhill, Ohio, the third largest merchant production facility of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methylstyrene in the Americas. ALTIVIA is also a producer of iron-based salts serving municipal and industrial customers with a broad range of chemical solutions, including products formulated for specific water treatment applications.

ALTIVIA Investments, LLC

1100 Louisiana, Suite 4800

Houston, Texas 77002

Phone: (713) 658 9000

www.ALTIVIA.com

For more information contact:

Kelly Kimberly

+1.832.680.5120

kkimberly@sardverb.com

SOURCE ALTIVIA