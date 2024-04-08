ALTIVIA Appoints Scott Barnum as Director of Manufacturing and Dean Hale as Corporate Engineering Manager

HOUSTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIVIA today announced that it has named Scott Barnum as Director of Manufacturing and Dean Hale as Corporate Engineering Manager.

Mr. Barnum will oversee the process management, quality, and operations of ALTIVIA's Specialty and Oxide Chemicals' units. Mr. Hale will lead the development and management of ALTIVIA's Corporate Engineering Department.

"We look forward to welcoming both Scott and Dean as ALTIVIA furthers its investment in growth, sustainability, and world-class operating performance," said Michael Jusbasche, ALTIVIA's Chief Executive Officer. "Their proven leadership and experience in the chemicals industry will fuel ALTIVIA's growth."

Scott Barnum

Mr. Barnum has 30 years of experience in the chemicals industry, including phosgenation, chlorination, sulfonation, and esterification processes. Prior to joining ALTIVIA, Mr. Barnum served as the Director of Manufacturing at Niacet Corporation, a division of Kerry Group, plc (OTC Markets KRYAY), an industry-leading manufacturer in food feed, and pharmaceutical additives. Mr. Barnum served as board member of the Buffalo Niagara Manufacturing Alliance, representing 194 member companies.

During his career, Mr. Barnum has been recognized for his contributions to environmental, safety, and health management. Mr. Barnum holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from The State University of New York.

Dean Hale

Mr. Hale has spent the last 33 years in various engineering capacities in the chemicals industry, focused on process development, implementation, and optimization. He brings a breadth of industry experience in applications including petrochemicals, semiconductor chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food additives. Prior to joining ALTIVIA, he most recently served as the Engineering Manager for Niacet Corporation, a division of Kerry Group, plc (OTC Markets: KRYAY), and has held various engineering and project management roles for DOW (NYSE: DOW) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

Mr. Hale has been a recipient of the Pfizer Innovation Award and the Teamwork Award, and Pharmacia's Outstanding Performance Recognition Award. Mr. Hale holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Michigan State University and is certified as a Project Management Professional.

Mr. Barnum's and Mr. Hale's leadership were instrumental in Niacet's winning the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) Company of the Year Award for outstanding environmental, safety, health, and security performance.

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today operates four petrochemical and specialty chemical manufacturing facilities in Texas, Ohio, and West Virginia.

ALTIVIA Petrochemicals, with facilities in Haverhill, Ohio, is the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone, and alpha-methyl-styrene in the Americas.

ALTIVIA Specialty Chemicals, the largest producer of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas, including chloroformates and acid chlorides, serving the pharmaceutical, organic peroxide, and agricultural markets from its operations in LaPorte, Texas .

. ALTIVIA Ketones & Additives, a global leader and producer of ketones and carbinols at its facilities in Institute, West Virginia . This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019, and it serves the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants, and adhesives industries.

. This business was acquired from The Dow Chemical Company in 2019, and it serves the coatings, industrial and automotive lubricants, and adhesives industries. ALTIVIA Oxide Chemicals specializes in custom production of various chemical intermediates serving surfactant, lubricant, and fuel additives markets. The production facility in Crosby , Texas, includes 31 reactors and distillation trains with ethoxylation, propoxylation and a range of organic reaction capabilities.

