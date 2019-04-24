ALTIVIA Expands Capacity for Specialty Chemicals

HOUSTON, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTIVIA announced today the completion of a new multipurpose production unit at its Phosgene Derivatives Unit at La Porte, Texas. This new facility will result in a 30% increase in capacity for the production of acid chlorides and chloroformates.

The new reactor system and its multipurpose design will further expand ALTIVIA's continuous phosgenation capabilities and improve production flexibility to meet growing and changing customer demands.

Subsequent to ALTIVIA's acquisition of the LaPorte facility in 2015, the current expansion is ALTIVIA's second significant investment, following the addition of Chloroacetyl Chloride (CAC) production capabilities. CAC is a key intermediate utilized for the production of pharmaceuticals and agricultural chemicals.

About ALTIVIA

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, privately held ALTIVIA was founded in 1986 and today is the largest merchant producer of Phosgene derivative intermediates in the Americas. In November 2015, ALTIVIA also acquired the former Sunoco petrochemical facility in Haverhill, Ohio, the third largest merchant producer of Phenol, Acetone and Alpha Methylstyrene (AMS) in the Americas. ALTIVIA is also a producer of iron-based salts (Ferric and Ferrous Sulfates) at its Houston plant serving municipal and industrial customers with a broad range of chemical solutions, including products formulated for specific water treatment and coagulation.

