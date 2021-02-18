Altix Consulting Inc. Acquires LCL Consult LTD

CINCINNATI, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altix Consulting Inc. (ALTIX), a greater Cincinnati-based boutique consulting firm specializing in strategy and operation for international manufacturing champions, today announced the acquisition of LCL Consult Ltd (LCL) based in Dublin, Ireland.

"LCL is the global leader in transforming traditional factories into Lean benchmark sites," said Yannick Schilly, President of ALTIX. "With implementations across the automotive, aerospace, technology and consumer packaged goods industries, LCL's specialized expertise will allow us to further evolve as we look to the future. They have an impressive track record, and we are excited to welcome them to the ALTIX team."

Established in 2009, LCL implements rapid turnaround solutions grounded in Lean Principles and leadership skills to transform poorly performing operations, supply chains and suppliers across the US, Europe and Asia. LCL employs a proven Lean formula, recognized by major international institutions and journals, to quickly net improvements for manufacturing companies in both high- and low-cost locations.

"We have worked with ALTIX for years as a valued Lean transformation partner and have a long-standing history of successful collaboration with their team," said Liam Cassidy, Managing Director of LCL. "This move is a natural fit for both of our organizations, and we look forward to expanding our work together."

With this newly enhanced Lean capability, ALTIX will elevate its service offering, providing seamless Lean implementations to manufacturing customers across the globe.

About ALTIX

Altix Consulting Inc. (ALTIX) is a boutique consulting firm specializing in advanced manufacturing and international supply chain management. The company provides support with global business strategy, technology & innovation, operational excellence, workforce development, training & education. With decades of international expertise, spanning three continents, ALTIX partners offer a hands-on approach – from industry for industry – with focus on long term success for their clients. ALTIX specializes in multilingual and multicultural business environments and international market entry. For more information, visit altixconsulting.com.

