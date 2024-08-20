Altizon DFX Digital Factory Platform Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Altizon DFX Digital Factory Platform to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure, to drive application development and shape business strategies.

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altizon, a global industrial AI company, today announced the availability of the DFX Digital Factory Platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Altizon customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

"With our DFX Platform, Altizon customers are driving industrial AI solutions for enhanced productivity, optimizing processes and increasing sustainability," said Vinay Nathan, CEO, Altizon. "Launching on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace ensures that industrial companies worldwide can access DFX, ready-to-go applications, and leverage Copilot, to transform industrial data into actionable insights."

A next-generation Digital Manufacturing platform powered by AI, DFX connects and digitizes factory operations. It provides persona-based apps to track productivity, measure quality, efficiently run maintenance, and improve the consumption energy and utilities. DFX can be leveraged by multiple personas across the organization, including Operators, Supervisors, Managers, Planners and CXO, to make data-driven decisions.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Altizon's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Altizon

Altizon, a global industrial AI company, powers digital revolutions by helping enterprises leverage machine data to drive business decisions. Altizon's DFX applies advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms to accelerate smart manufacturing initiatives, modernize asset performance management and pioneer new business models for service delivery.

Altizon has been spearheading digital factory initiatives in Industry 4.0 across a range of industry verticals, including Automotive, F&B, Industrials and Remote Industrial Assets.

Altizon is headquartered in New Jersey (USA) and Pune (India).

For more information, visit: www.altizon.com

SOURCE Altizon Inc.