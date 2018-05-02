Altizon Launches Datonis MInt to Transform Manufacturers' Edge Data into Meaningful Intelligence that Drives KPIs

Datonis MInt presents an integrated view of critical operational KPIs and deeper integration with key enterprise systems such as ERP, planning and scheduling, Quality Management Systems, and Business Intelligence (BI) platforms to provide expanded analytics with a 360-degree view of all manufacturing systems and the business.

Today, a clear majority (72%) of manufacturers implement 3 or more separate applications to track critical KPIs connected with production monitoring, maintenance, quality management, and energy monitoring system. This means higher costs and lower efficiencies with results that fail to reveal the entire picture of operations. These systems contain vast and vital data but they operate in-- and remain trapped in-- silos. Rarely is the data from these systems correlated and exchanged with one another. Due to this, management suffers in tracking critical KPIs that matter, and are helpless in taking data driven decisions. To answer the call for a better view and achievement of the most crucial business KPIs, Altizon created Datonis MInt, a unique solution that bridges the gap.

Datonis MInt - True Manufacturing Intelligence with the Power of IoT

Datonis MInt takes machine data and fuels it with the power of analytics. It combines Operation and IT data with business intelligence and customized application extensions for reporting and functional views. Datonis MInt solves one of the greatest challenges for manufacturers by bringing all of the key machine data into a well-integrated business view; regardless of the size or complexity of the industrial business. MInt is the first IIoT application that lets industrial manufacturers act on localized data from the edge and work it into bigger picture results in the cloud across distributed facilities, without boundaries. It is a single application that works across the lines, plants, and enterprise levels – driver for Industrial digital transformation.

"We are using Datonis MInt (Manufacturing Intelligence) IoT solution and scientific data analysis to establish the correlation between machine settings and quality issues, said Sayan Ray, Vice President, Corporate IT, SRF Ltd. "The initial results are encouraging, and we expect to improve overall quality by over 10%. The MInt application provides a 360-degree view of the line from productivity, quality, maintenance and traceability perspective. This enables our end users to build co-relation reports across dimensions and generate actionable insights from system performance improvement perspective. Once fully operationalized in the pilot plant, we look forward to rolling out the solution across multiple plants."

Datonis MInt Benefits

Offers a 360-degree view of all plant/floor data powered by data science and Machine Learning

Correlates benchmark reporting to draw business intelligence and share this data/intelligence into enterprise systems

Provides a single solution for real time plant/floor visibility to top floor data driven decision making

Deploys easily, delivers a fast return on investment, and is ready to scale

"Having gained insights from our over 200 IoT implementations, it was clear there was a deep gap in correlating all industrial data from various operational KPI perspectives," said Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon Systems. "With Datonis MInt, we have addressed this problem by delivering the analyses that empowers management to track their KPIs and make more confident, informed decisions that drive efficiency, cost savings, and business transformation. We designed MInt to tie diverse production, quality, and maintenance data together to provide a true picture and traceability for manufacturing operations. Businesses can now work with powerful metrics all in real time and continue to evolve as the systems learn."

"Datonis MInt is unique in the IIoT platform space with tremendous end user, out-of-the-box Altizon supported functionality and infinite possibilities for custom application development," said Chuck Tommey, P.E. Business Development Manager, A&E Engineering Inc., CSIA's System Integrator of the Year. "MInt provides immediate insight into data by integrating disparate data types from every facet of the manufacturing chain to deliver instant visibility, holistic analytics, and machine learning. We are excited to expand upon our Altizon partnership with Mint as we help our clients gain even greater insights, achieve deeper IIoT integration, and discover meaningful KPIs which will significantly improve their bottom line."

About Altizon

Altizon empowers Industrial Digital Revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. We enable digital transformation in enterprises by accelerating Smart Manufacturing initiatives, modernizing Asset Performance Management and pioneering new Business Models for service delivery. With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IOT platform provider as recognized by Gartner, BCG, Frost & Sullivan, and others. For more info:www.altizon.com

