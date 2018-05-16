Altizon Named in Startup50-Network World's 10 Hot Internet of Things (IoT) Startups to Watch

Longtime industry thought leader Jeff Vance began the competition to find the 10 Startups to Watch by looking at 79 different contenders. Through precursory applications, followed by rounds of voting and then in-depth information submissions, including each company's funding, its value proposition, a review of each company's market positioning, named customers and the strength of the company's management team, the selection process was whittled down to the winning 10. (See how he did it.)

"With $5M in VC funding, several named customers, and more than 150 implementations worldwide, Altizon has the resources to give the Datonis suite a fighting chance when going up against incumbents and major multinationals, such as PTC, Cisco, and GE. Moreover, the startup's senior team has the right mix of backgrounds to bridge the IT-industrial divide," said Jeff Vance in his post on Hot IoT Startups.

This industry recognition follows the introduction of Altizon's Datonis MInt, the first industry application to complement Industrial IoT and deliver analytics and machine learning in a holistic fashion, bringing together data from each facet of the manufacturing chain to drive digital transformation. Datonis MInt presents an integrated view of critical operational KPIs and deeper integration with key enterprise systems such as ERP, planning and scheduling, Quality Management Systems, and Business Intelligence (BI) platforms to provide expanded analytics with a 360-degree view of all manufacturing systems and the business.

About Altizon

Altizon empowers Industrial Digital Revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. We enable digital transformation in enterprises by accelerating Smart Manufacturing initiatives, modernizing Asset Performance Management and pioneering new Business Models for service delivery. With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IOT platform provider as recognized by Gartner, BCG, Frost & Sullivan, and others. For more information: www.altizon.com

