Altizon Recognized in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial Internet of Things

The inclusion criteria for the quadrant was extremely comprehensive focusing on technology strength, diversity of assets connected, and ability to execute globally, across sectors and verticals. It evaluated the IoT platform on several parameters that demonstrate technology excellence and the company on its global deployment capabilities. The process involved a comprehensive questionnaire, use-case reviews, product demonstrations, and detailed customer feedback.

Altizon was evaluated for completeness of vision and ability to execute, and Altizon's product offering, Datonis Industrial IoT Platform was assessed as part of the company's evaluation.

"We believe inclusion in the Gartner MQ validates our product strength, innovation and ability to execute globally," said Vinay Nathan, CEO of Altizon. "The industrial sector is harnessing the power of machine data for digital transformation. We are seeing real-world use-cases, measurable ROI, and boundaries being pushed by our customers. The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT has now set the benchmark that every vendor in this space must be measured against."

Altizon empowers Industrial Digital Revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. It enables digital transformation in enterprises by accelerating Smart Manufacturing initiatives, modernizing Asset Performance Management and pioneering new Business Models for service delivery. Altizon's Datonis IIoT platform accelerates IT/OT integrations by helping connect diverse industrial assets and launching new applications over a hybrid infrastructure with edge computing, advanced in-stream analytics, an application development framework and Deep Learning capabilities.

About Gartner Magic Quadrant Report

Gartner Magic Quadrant report is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. By applying a graphical treatment and a uniform set of evaluation criteria, a Magic Quadrant helps you quickly ascertain how well technology providers are executing their stated visions and how well they are performing against Gartner's market view.

Companies and decision makers may use Gartner Magic Quadrant as a first step to understanding the technology providers they might consider for a specific investment opportunity.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Altizon

Altizon empowers Industrial Digital Revolutions globally by helping enterprises use machine data to drive business decisions. We enable digital transformation in enterprises by accelerating Smart Manufacturing initiatives, modernizing Asset Performance Management and pioneering new Business Models for service delivery. With a global footprint of over 100 enterprise users, Altizon is a leading Industrial IOT platform provider as recognized by Gartner, BCG, Frost & Sullivan, and others. For more information: www.altizon.com

