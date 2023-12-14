AltLayer rollups to now support Polygon CDK stack

  • Integration to accelerate deployment of zk-powered L2s on Ethereum

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AltLayer, the leading rollups infrastructure provider that accelerates scaling for Web3, has now become an implementation provider for Polygon CDK. We will speed up access to Polygon CDK for our rollup users who are looking to deploy L2s on Ethereum.

Polygon CDK (Chain Development Kit) is a collection of open-source, modular software components that facilitate either (a) the launch of ZK-powered L2 chains on Ethereum, or (b) the smooth transitioning of existing Layer 1 (L1) chains into L2s. Chains created with Polygon CDK can be interconnected, and can tap into a host of other features including unified blockspace for faster and cheaper zk proofs; sovereignty and customizability in transaction costs; data storage; future interoperability; and access to Ethereum liquidity.

"Polygon CDK is designed to simplify the launch of ZK-powered L2 chains on Ethereum. Our objective is to enhance the scalability enabled by the Polygon CDK tech even a step further. Implementation providers can help developers to build their Polygon CDK-developed chains more rapidly and securely. It's particularly thrilling to see the ambitious product features of AltLayer, such as Flash Layer Rollups, which is designed to make it more straightforward for developers and enterprises to quickly set up and dismantle their disposable roll-ups," said Osman Sarman, Polygon Labs Enablement Team.

As an implementation provider, AltLayer will provide end-to-end support and tooling for those who wish to deploy a rollup using Polygon CDK.  Once the integration is complete, developers can choose between the validium or rollup mode, or pick any of their preferred alternative DA providers such as EigenDA, Celestia, and Avail.

Dr. Jia Yaoqi, CEO of AltLayer said: "Linking together infrastructure that pushes modularity forward requires strategic collaborations that can serve the larger ecosystem and developers. We're thrilled to support the Polygon CDK stack, offering a highly performant and trustworthy DA layer to our rollup users. As part of this vision, we subsequently plan to integrate EigenDA and Celestia with Polygon CDK to give users a galore of options that can fast-track their L2 product deployment."

As a leading RaaS provider, AltLayer's rollups adhere to enterprise standards, managed and designed for optimal scalability with the Polygon CDK framework. It comes with the option for customizability, enterprise-grade RPCs, dedicated provers, flexibility to run in either validium or rollup mode, monitoring tools, 24 x 7 customer support, and a rich ecosystem that makes deployment streamlined, convenient, and more secure.

In the coming months, each chain spun up via Polygon CDK can be highly interoperable with other Polygon CDK chains - making it extremely developer-friendly, and allowing a seamless flow of assets and messages across Polygon CDK rollups. Numerous projects are utilizing Polygon CDK to launch their chains, including the likes of AaveGotchi, Immutable, Pay, and Wirex.

About AltLayer

Founded in 2021, AltLayer builds the infrastructure that enables developers to launch highly modular application-tailored rollups. The AltLayer protocol consists of a core network - the 'Beacon Layer' - which serves as a common sequencing, execution, and verification network for all rollups.

Built atop this protocol, AltLayer also offers a no-code Rollups-as-a-Service (RaaS) launchpad that allows anyone to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes with only a few simple clicks. The RaaS launchpad is designed for a multi-chain and a multi-VM world. It supports different rollup SDKs such as OP Stack, Arbitrum Orbit, Linea, Polygon zkEVM CDK, and Starkware among others.

Industries spanning the NFT sector, Web3 gaming, DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, and others leverage these rollups to scale their applications. AltLayer can help save considerable capital, reduce years of development work for teams, encourage innovation, and fast-track experimentation while being fully open and permissionless.

Inspired by modularity, AltLayer aims to facilitate a world with hundreds of thousands of customizable rollups across Web3 with our solutions.

About Polygon CDK

The Polygon Chain Development Kit (CDK) is an advanced open-source framework designed for the rapid deployment of ZK-powered Layer 2 (L2) blockchains on Ethereum. With a strong emphasis on modularity, Polygon CDK empowers developers to either initiate new Ethereum L2 chains or seamlessly transition existing Layer 1 (L1) chains into L2s. Chains created through Polygon CDK can be interconnected, ensuring near-instant finality, boundless scalability, and a unified liquidity pool.

