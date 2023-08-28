AltLayer's Rollups Suite Extends Support to OP Stack

SINGAPORE, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AltLayer has announced extended support for the OP stack, the Optimism Collective's open-source, modular codebase, within its rollups suite. This means that dApps can spin up a customized OP Stack through AltLayer's no-code rollup platform in just a few clicks, enjoying a hassle-free deployment experience. AltLayer will manage all node infrastructure for projects so that developers can focus on their core business and technical operations.

The OP Stack is the standardized, shared, and open-source development stack that powers Optimism, including OP Mainnet. It helps define a specific layer within the Optimism ecosystem. Alternatively, it can be used as a modular component within another layer, say for example, as infrastructure for a Layer 2 blockchain.

Dr. Amrit Kumar, COO, AltLayer said: "The Layer 2 space is very fragmented at present. With the emergence of scaling solutions on Ethereum came ecosystems that were built differently, with varied infrastructure. This created barriers for users who needed a cohesive and accessible network. The OP Stack will unlock new possibilities within Ethereum and beyond. We're excited to streamline access to this stack and its benefits for anyone deploying rollups with AltLayer's RaaS products, and look forward to collaborating further with the Optimism Collective."

"With more and more OP Chains and OP Stack forks in the Optimism ecosystem, more developers than ever have the opportunity to experiment and build with the OP Stack codebase," said Smit Vachhani, Head of DeFi Partnerships at OP Labs. "With their rollup suite now supporting the OP Stack, AltLayer is providing an even broader set of builders with access to a modular, easy-to-use codebase."

For a detailed understanding of the OP Stack's architecture and vision, check out this official, handy resource.

Projects considering building app-specific rollups in gaming, DeFi, or SocialFi, please do reach out to us at [email protected]

About AltLayer

AltLayer is an open and decentralized protocol for developers to launch highly elastic application-tailored rollups. The AltLayer protocol consists of a core network called the Beacon Layer that serves as a common sequencing, execution, and verification network for all rollups enshrined to it. Built on top of this protocol, AltLayer offers a no-code Rollups-as-a-Service dashboard that allows not only developers but also those with little to no coding experience to spin up a customized rollup within 2 minutes with only a few simple clicks.

