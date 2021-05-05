ALTNRGSHOW Teams Up With Wells Solar To Bring The Future Of Power and Sustainability To Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTNRGSHOW announced today its partnership with Wells Solar and Electrical Services. Coming from backgrounds of solar and trade shows, Chris Johnston and Robert Perry, from ALTNRGSHOW, put together this event to help the greater Austin community find answers to their questions after February's energy crisis caused by the snow storm. Various electric and hybrid vehicles will be on display along with solar, smart home integration and eco-friendly companies. The event brings together a variety of businesses responsibly in a 70,000 square foot space. Social distancing of venders and attendees with a maximum of 1,500 guests (mandated by the City of Austin) in the building at a time will ensure a safe environment for all that attend. By having green energy organizations under one roof, Texans can compare and shop for ways to gain greater energy independence and embrace a more sustainable, cost-effective future. The Palmer Events Center was selected as the venue for it's eco-friendly practices and the beautiful locale against Lady Bird Lake. It's nearly 1,000 solar roof panels will greet visitors as they walk into the event. The show will be held Saturday and Sunday, June 12-13 from 9am to 5pm at the Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Dr.

"Wells Solar is excited to work with ALTNRGSHOW and spend time with Austin's residents looking for alternative energy solutions. We are a family-owned business with an emphasis on high-quality service and high-quality solar products. Come join us June 12 and 13 to learn how Wells Solar is raising the industry standards through superior craftsmanship and over 10 years experience serving Texas. Wells does solar better."

As we all look for something to help us return to normalcy, the ALTNRGSHOW is the perfect opportunity to learn while saving time, money and the planet.

ALTNRGSHOW is coming to the Palmer Events Center June 12-13, 2021. Exhibiting the Future of Power and Sustainability. See Austin.altnrgshow.com for more information and tickets.

SOURCE ALTNRGSHOW