Alto Adds Fiona Maguire as VP of Growth

DALLAS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alto , a leader in mobility and the world's largest on-demand, employee-based rideshare company, is proud to announce that marketing veteran Fiona Maguire is joining Alto to lead sales and marketing as the VP of Growth. In addition to Maguire, Alto's hires also include Caroline Stinson as Director of Business Development and Chris Ebbeson as VP, Head of Product and Experience further boosting the senior management.

Maguire brings her extensive experience in operations management, partnerships, and direct-to-consumer marketing at high-growth startups like DoorDash, Uber Eats and ClassPass. At Alto, Maguire will be responsible for expanding brand partnerships, increasing marketing and sales impact with customers, and developing strategies for both existing corporate client relationships and new customers.

"With our employee-based fleet model, Alto is uniquely positioned to deliver an elevated experience for discerning riders. We go beyond any other rideshare service—think of us as your private driver, on-demand. From dinner dates to business meetings to airport trips, we ensure you arrive safely, comfortably, and in style, every time," said Fiona. "I'm thrilled to join the Alto team and bring together my range of experience across sales, marketing, and operations to help supercharge growth."

Fiona's decade of involvement working within high-growth, lifestyle startups began with Lumo BodyTech in 2013 where she developed the brand's voice and managed their communication channels. Throughout her career, she has developed a deep understanding of regional growth across various industries and product lines.

"We're thrilled to welcome Fiona to the growing team at Alto with her incredible depth of experience growing the client bases at startups," said Will Coleman, the company's co-founder and CEO. "With her extensive background in expanding regional operations, Fiona will be a key player in delivering on our mission of safe, consistent, elevated rides."

Caroline Stinson, with a decade of experience leading high-growth lifestyle startups, comes to Alto from Knot Standard, where she was responsible for business development and helped grow the company tenfold including international expansion while spearheading the womenswear business. In addition to Knot Standard, Stinson was cofounder of Casamia, an e-commerce store selling curated hosting kits. In January 2023, Casamia was sold to Partytrick LLC.

Chris Ebbesen lends his expertise as VP, Head of Product and Experience with over 19 years of experience driving increased revenue and user engagement through refined marketing, advertising, and products. He was previously the Director of Digital Experience and Product Strategy at Valtech managing their product roadmap and served as VP of Strategic Initiatives with Inspire Brands where Ebbesen worked with the 2nd largest restaurant company in the U.S., featuring brands including Dunkin', Arby's, Sonic, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, and Baskin Robbins.

Alto remains committed to a gradual growth approach to entering new markets. After starting service in 2019 in the Dallas area, Alto has expanded to include 6 major cities in various parts of the U.S., with more growth projected in the coming year and a half. Fiona will provide crucial help expanding and adopting Alto's current model into new territories.

About Alto

Founded in 2018, Alto is the first employee-based rideshare company rethinking a traditionally inconsistent, gig-based industry. By hiring vetted, professional drivers and managing a dedicated fleet of 5-star crash rated luxury vehicles, Alto offers the safest, most consistent, and most personalized passenger experience on the market today. Alto classifies its drivers as W-2 employees, provides in-depth training, manages its owned vehicle fleet, and brings advanced logistics and optimization to the ridesharing ecosystem. Currently available in Dallas and Fort Worth, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington DC, and San Francisco, Alto has plans to bring its elevated rideshare experience to even more cities in the future. For more information, visit www.ridealto.com.

