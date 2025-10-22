ALTO ADIGE, ONE OF ITALY'S LEADING WINE REGIONS, ANNOUNCES THE END OF THE 2025 HARVEST

Early harvest, healthy grapes, and excellent quality point to a very promising vintage

BOLZANO, Italy, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 2025 harvest. Despite a season marked by significant temperature fluctuations, producers across Alto Adige are optimistic about the quality of the vintage. The harvest began earlier than usual, unfolded rapidly, and ended under favorable conditions, setting the stage for vibrant, juicy red wines and fresh, lighter white wines.

A Challenging but Promising Growing Season

Looking back on the 2025 growing season, experts agree that it was marked by remarkable temperature fluctuations, particularly during the summer months. In contrast, the winter was mild, and flowering occurred early and abundantly.

"It seemed as if the vines wanted to make up for the low quantities of the previous year," commented Lukas Ploner, cellar master at Abbazia di Novacella. "However, during the flowering period, the vines largely regulated the quantity on their own."

A warm—and in some regions, even hot—June was followed by a rainy and unusually cool July, before giving way to an exceptionally hot August. It was precisely these fluctuations that posed significant challenges for winegrowers across the region. "Vines are like people," explained Matthias Bernhart of Ansitz Mairhof in Parcines. "If they have time to adjust to the heat, they handle it well—but when cold spells are followed by sudden heat, vines experience stress. This year required very attentive vineyard management."

One of the Earliest Harvests in Recent Years



The warm August accelerated ripening, bringing the harvest forward by up to two weeks compared to 2024.

According to Jakob Gasser, oenologist at St. Michael-Eppan Winery, "Harvest time arrived much faster than expected, and it was brief and intense. We had to be extremely precise in picking the right varieties at the right time. This was one of the fastest harvests in our winery's history."

In Valle Isarco, Müller-Thurgau was picked around ten days earlier, while Schiava in Val Venosta was harvested nearly three weeks ahead of schedule.

"This is one of the earliest harvest years I can remember," said Bernhart, who also serves as chairman of the Vinschgauer Weinbauernverein.

Lukas Ploner emphasized that the harvest across all growing regions was not only earlier than last year but also "brief and intense." Favorable weather windows had to be fully maximized, requiring winegrowers to show great commitment and flexibility.

Bernhart also highlighted the technical challenges of the season: "Because of the weather fluctuations and rainfall during the harvest, we not only had to work quickly but also closely monitor the fruit for any signs of rot."

Quality Grapes, Careful Hand-Picking

Because Alto Adige grapes are harvested exclusively by hand, producers were able to overcome weather-related challenges through meticulous vineyard work.

"The quality of grapes from the best sites is excellent this year," Gasser said. "Sugar levels are slightly lower than last year, but that's not a drawback—lower alcohol levels can actually enhance balance and freshness."

Matthias Bernhart expressed strong satisfaction with the quality in his area: "The grapes are showing very good quality. Sugar levels are slightly lower than last year, but if the ripeness is right, that's not an issue—on the contrary, half to one percent less alcohol by volume is actually beneficial for our wines."

Yields across the region were consistent with the average, with slightly lower volumes in Oltradige and Bassa Atesina due to loose grape structures.

Juicy Reds with Excellent Potential

After a quick and challenging harvest, Alto Adige wine producers are now turning their focus to the cellar. While it is still too early to offer a detailed forecast for the 2025 vintage, the first few days of vinification have already offered encouraging signs. "It's difficult to predict how each grape variety will develop, but I'm confident we'll be bottling very good wines again this year," said Ploner.

Gasser is even more optimistic. He predicts Pinot Noir will deliver savory, fresh wines and notes that "good sites can also produce truly outstanding wines this year." He also describes the Merlot as "juicy," with Schiava and Lagrein looking equally promising. This assessment is shared by Bernhart: "For Schiava, I'm expecting the best vintage of the last four or five years."

Exceptionally light, fruity white wines

White wines are expected to be particularly light and vibrant this year, with lower sugar levels and higher acidity than in previous vintages—aligning with global market trends.

Among the white varieties, Pinot Blanc stands out. It ripened especially early this year and shows slightly higher sugar levels than the other whites, yet growers anticipate wines with bright acidity and refreshing freshness. Riesling grapes also arrived early in the cellar, resulting in lower sugar levels.

"I expect wines with around 12 per cent alcohol and a nice fruitiness," Bernhart said.

Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc arrived in the cellar at perfect ripeness. "They should be excellent," commented Gasser, whose assessment of the 2025 Alto Adige Chardonnay is even more optimistic: "In the best sites, we were able to wait for the ideal moment of ripeness, and the grapes show perfect conditions for outstanding wines."

