ALTO ADIGE SPREADS ITS ROOTS IN THE US MARKET

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alto Adige Wines continues its Digging Deeper Roots campaign in the US market through comprehensive and thoughtful trade and media initiatives. Launched in 2023, the program enhances this Italian region's reach, awareness and understanding with key target audiences. It is led by the region's agency of record, Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company.

Core to the campaign are the Alto Adige Wines Ambassadors, who share a mission to educate and engage industry peers, and spread the word, knowledge, and love for the region's wines in the US. For 2024, two new Ambassadors join Chris Struck (New York, NY) and Tiffany Tobey (Dallas, TX):

Allison Bremer ( San Francisco, CA ): Wine Director at Californios

): Wine Director at Californios Torrence O'Haire ( Chicago, IL ): Corporate Beverage Director for Gage Hospitality Group

The Ambassadors further the region's presence in principal cities for Alto Adige wine distribution and leading on and off-premise markets. The Ambassadors will conduct "peer-to-peer" in-person educational wine tastings and authentically connect with their following. Allison and Torrence will kick start the year with an immersion trip to Alto Adige.

The Agency aims to share many of the stories of Alto Adige Wines through layered media outreach. From pairing the wines with unexpected dishes and examining how elevation affects a wine, to a new look at classic grapes, the 2024 communication strategy will educate and engage a range of audiences.

Alto Adige is located in Italy's northeastern corner. One of the country's smallest regions, it is also one of its most multifaceted: 17 varieties are grown in vineyards ranging from 600 to 3,300 feet above sea level and a complex mosaic of soils. Defined by the Dolomite mountains and Alpine culture, Alto Adige also embraces its Mediterranean influences resulting in wines and an environment, which are truly singular.

ABOUT ALTO ADIGE WINE CONSORTIUM

The Alto Adige Wine Consortium was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

ABOUT TEUWEN

Teuwen, an Evins Communications Company, is an award-winning food, wine and spirits public relations and marketing agency with insight and influence. A collaborative and creative team, authentic industry connections, and personalized approach to each client produces strategic, integrated programs across multiple touchpoints, with powerful results.

