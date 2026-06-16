Alto Adige Wines Earn Outstanding Recognition in International Wine Guides with 283 Top Scores

Diversity and excellence continue to define Alto Adige's world-class wine scene

BOLZANO, Italy, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest editions of some of the world's most prestigious wine guides, including Wine Spectator, Wine Advocate, Wine Enthusiast, Decanter, James Suckling, Vinous, VINUM Weinguide, Falstaff and Henris, have once again reinforced Alto Adige's reputation as one of Italy's premier wine regions. Altogether, Alto Adige wines earned an impressive 283 top ratings for 213 different wines from 58 producers, highlighting the extraordinary breadth and diversity of the region's wine landscape.

"We are naturally delighted with these results," said Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines. "What pleases us even more is the diversity represented in these achievements, not only among the producers themselves, but also across growing areas and grape varieties."

The number of award-winning producers further underscores Alto Adige's dynamic wine scene, with 58 wineries receiving at least one top-rated wine. These include cooperatives, family-owned wineries, and independent winegrowers alike, reflecting the collaborative strength and quality-driven philosophy that define Alto Adige winemaking.

Among the year's most notable achievements, the 1991 Pinot Blanc Rarity Alto Adige Terlano DOC from Cantina Terlano received a perfect 100 points from Robert Parker. This distinction is particularly significant, as only two Italian white wines have ever received 100 points from Robert Parker: the Pinot Blanc Rarity this year and the 2009 Gewürztraminer Epokale Alto Adige DOC from Cantina Tramin in 2018.

"This recognition once again confirms Alto Adige's reputation as Italy's leading white wine region," Bernhart added.

Another perfect score was awarded to the 2021 Terlano I Primo Grande Cuvée Alto Adige DOC from Cantina Terlano by James Suckling. Alto Adige also secured a place among Wine Enthusiast's "Top 100 Wines of the Year" with the 2021 Pinot Noir Schweizer Alto Adige DOC from Franz Haas.

Additional recognition came from Falstaff, which named three Alto Adige wines among Italy's top white wines, including labels from St. Michael-Eppan Winery and Cantina Terlano. Falstaff also recognized two Alto Adige dessert wines among Italy's best, from Cantina Tramin and Ansitz Waldgries Manor Christian Plattner.

Meanwhile, Henris awarded 100 points to both the 2012 Pinot Blanc Rarity Alto Adige Terlano DOC from Cantina Terlano and the 2017 Gewürztraminer vendemmia tardiva Epokale Alto Adige DOC from Cantina Tramin. Henris also honored Elena Walch as Winery of the Year, Michael Graf Goëss-Enzenberg as Wine Personality of the Year, Cantina Kurtatsch as Winery of the Year, and Peter Sölva Winery for Collection of the Year.

While Alto Adige continues to be internationally renowned for its white wines, this year's results also demonstrated the exceptional quality of its red wines. Of the 213 award-winning wines, 100 were white wines and 98 were red wines, alongside 11 dessert wines and four sparkling wines.

"We are especially pleased to see sparkling wines included among the top-rated wines this year," Bernhart noted. "It reflects the remarkable progress Alto Adige's sparkling wine producers have achieved in recent years."

The region's diversity is further reflected in the grape varieties represented among the top-rated wines, with 17 different varieties earning recognition. Pinot Noir once again led the rankings with 38 award-winning wines receiving a total of 48 top scores, followed by Chardonnay (26 wines with 33 top scores), Pinot Blanc (20 wines with 29 top scores), and Sauvignon Blanc (19 wines with 28 top scores).

Among the most celebrated wines of the year, the 2012 Pinot Blanc Rarity Alto Adige Terlano DOC and the 2022 Terlano I Primo Grande Cuvée Alto Adige DOC, both from Cantina Terlano, each received six top scores. The 2023 Sauvignon Quarz Alto Adige Terlano DOC also earned five top ratings. Additional standout wines included the 2021 Cuvée Adamantis Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT from Cantina Valle Isarco, the 2021 Pinot Noir Riserva Vigna Das Langefeld Alto Adige DOC from Pfitscher, and the 2017 Gewürztraminer vendemmia tardiva Epokale Alto Adige DOC from Cantina Tramin, each earning four top ratings.

This growing recognition from leading international wine publications further solidifies Alto Adige's unique position in the global wine industry, showcasing both its winemaking excellence and its remarkable varietal diversity.

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

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SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines