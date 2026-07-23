Alto Adige Wines, Vintage 2025: An Exciting Vintage Defined by Precision, Freshness and Varietal Expression

Fresh, structured whites and elegant reds showcase a promising vintage, with Alto Adige's indigenous varieties and Sauvignon Blanc emerging among the highlights of the year

BOLZANO, Italy, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the release of the 2025 vintage wines, the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines has shared the first insights gathered from producers across the region, revealing a vintage defined by precision, freshness, and exceptional varietal expression. Despite a compact and demanding harvest, expectations for the 2025 vintage are exceptionally positive, with producers describing it as an exciting year for both white and red wines, particularly for Alto Adige's indigenous varieties and the region's outstanding Sauvignon Blanc expressions.

The distinctive profile of the 2025 vintage was shaped by a mild spring that accelerated vine growth and led to rapid flowering, especially at medium and higher elevations. A sunny June followed by a cooler July with well-distributed rainfall created favorable ripening conditions throughout the region.

"It was especially the cooler July that encouraged aromas to develop slowly and evenly," said Manfred Bernard, cellar master at Muri-Gries.

According to Rudi Kofler, cellar master at Cantina Terlano, the optimal water supply during July played a crucial role in producing fresh, well-structured white wines with lively acidity. "A dry spell in early August also helped to enhance concentration and flavor intensity," Kofler explained, "which positively influenced the red wines as well."

Compact Ripening and a Challenging Harvest

While growing conditions throughout spring and summer were largely favorable, they also led to a compressed harvest season. Flowering and ripening occurred almost simultaneously across vineyards, significantly shortening the harvest window. Heavy rainfall during harvest further complicated vineyard work.

"Getting the timing right for harvesting each variety was difficult and always involved a certain amount of risk," said Hannes Baumgartner of Strasserhof Winery in Novacella. "It was all about taking a gamble, though one based on a great deal of experience and expertise," he added.

Despite the challenges, producers across Alto Adige agree that meticulous vineyard work and careful harvest timing ensured excellent grape quality.

"Thanks to consistent manual work in the vineyard and choosing the right harvest date, we were able to secure outstanding grape quality," Bernard noted. Baumgartner echoed this sentiment, adding that "the hardest-working winegrowers certainly had the advantage this year."

Fresh, Precise and Elegant Wines

The demanding harvest conditions ultimately contributed to wines with freshness, finesse, and vibrant acidity. Baumgartner described the wines as "precise, salty, and elegant," while Bernard characterized the vintage as "fruity, energetic, and complex." Kofler, meanwhile, called 2025 "an exciting vintage" producing delicate wines with lively acidity and exceptional drinkability.

White wines from the 2025 vintage are expected to show a slightly lighter body and lower alcohol levels, while maintaining aromatic intensity and impressive ageing potential. "The white wines are fruity on the nose, elegant on the palate, and supported by slightly higher acidity levels, which is a clear advantage in terms of quality and longevity," Baumgartner explained.

Kofler also emphasized the freshness and structure of the whites, looking forward to "fresh, well-structured white wines with a lively acidity".

Indigenous Varieties Shine

Among Alto Adige's red wines, the indigenous varieties Lagrein and Schiava/Vernatsch are expected to be among the standout performers of the vintage.

"The Lagrein 2025 impresses with its intense color, complexity, excellent structure, and elegance," Kofler noted. Bernard expressed similar enthusiasm for Vernatsch, describing wines with "beautiful, complex fruit flavors and crisp tannins."

Juicy, Aromatic White Wines

In Valle Isarco, Alto Adige's northernmost winegrowing area known for white wines, producers are particularly enthusiastic about the aromatic intensity and minerality of the 2025 vintage.

Baumgartner expects Kerner wines to be aromatic, elegant, juicy, and mineral-driven, while Sylvaner will show delicate fruit and excellent structure. Riesling, meanwhile, is expected to display pronounced salinity, minerality, and crisp acidity.

Additional praise was given for Pinot Blanc, which Bernard described as having "fresh herbaceous aromas and pronounced salinity." Kofler referred to the Chardonnay vintage as "exciting and full of finesse," and also highlighted the precision and vibrancy of Sauvignon Blanc. He added: "The 2025 Sauvignons are very precise, mineral-driven, and beautifully textured. 2025 is an absolutely outstanding year for Sauvignon Blanc."

Promising Reds

Pinot Noir also showed exceptional promise, with producers expecting wines defined by finesse, balanced structure, and elegance. Fuller-bodied red varieties such as Merlot likewise benefited from the vintage conditions, with Kofler describing 2025 as a "good to very good vintage" for these wines.

The red wines of the vintage are expected to combine deep color and structure with freshness and vibrancy. "The tannins are still young but pleasantly crisp, giving the wines great energy," Bernard added.

Overall, the 2025 vintage further highlights Alto Adige's ability to produce wines of precision, freshness, and character across a remarkably diverse range of grape varieties and growing areas.

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

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SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines