Andreas Kofler Re-Elected President of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

Alto Adige's leading wine organization renews its leadership as the region expands its global ambitions, wine tourism initiatives, and terroir-focused identity

BOLZANO, Italy, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines, the organization responsible for protecting and promoting Alto Adige DOC wines worldwide, has re-elected Andreas Kofler as president for a third consecutive term. The decision reflects the Consorzio's continued commitment to strengthening Alto Adige's reputation as one of Italy's most distinctive premium wine regions, known for its alpine terroir, high-altitude vineyards, and quality-driven production.

Founded in 2007, the Consorzio serves as the central organization representing the region's wine industry. It protects Alto Adige DOC appellations, oversees the Alto Adige Wines brand globally, supports international market development, and provides services to its members.

During the board's inaugural session, Andreas Kofler, president of Cantina Kurtatsch, was reconfirmed as president of the Consorzio. The newly elected Board of Directors brings together representatives from Alto Adige's cooperative wineries, estate wineries, and independent winegrowers, reflecting the region's diverse and collaborative wine community.

"To continue representing the Consorzio as president is both an honor and a responsibility," said Kofler following his re-election. "I also see this renewal as confirmation of the direction we have taken over the past several years."

Kofler emphasized that Consorzio's long-term vision remains centered on expressing the strongest possible connection between wine and terroir. "The most tangible expression of this evolution is the recognition of 86 Additional Geographical Units (UGAs) that can now be indicated on wine labels, taking our commitment to authenticity, connection to terroir, and transparency in communication to a new level," said the newly re-elected president.

Another major initiative remains the development of the "Casa del Vino" (House of Wine), a new headquarters and cultural hub currently under construction in a historic building adjacent to Mareccio Castle in Bolzano. "After nearly 20 years of planning and overcoming bureaucratic challenges, construction is now moving forward," Kofler said. The new space is expected to serve not only as Consorzio's operational headquarters, but also as a showcase for Alto Adige wine culture and identity.

Kofler also highlighted the expansion of wine tourism as a strategic growth area for the region. "The potential of wine tourism in Alto Adige has been underestimated so far," he explained. The Consorzio plans to further develop and professionalize the region's wine tourism offerings to attract new audiences, particularly during off-peak travel seasons and in lesser-known areas of the region. "The goal is to one day compete with benchmark wine tourism destinations such as Burgundy, Piedmont, Tuscany, and Napa Valley," Kofler said.

The Alto Adige Wine Summit will remain Consorzio's flagship marketing event and will return in 2027. The biennial event brings together international wine media and trade professionals from key global markets and continues to expand its programming and international reach.

Following his re-election, Kofler also thanked the Consorzio team for its continued dedication and expertise. "I know I can always count on the competence and commitment of our staff," he said. "That is why I look forward with confidence to what the next three years will bring."

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

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SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines