ALTO ADIGE WINES TO HOST WALKAROUND TASTING IN NEW YORK CITY ON OCTOBER 6

Returning to the U.S. for the first time in nearly a decade, the event at 22 Vanderbilt will feature 28 producers, two exclusive masterclasses, and three thematic tasting bars exploring the diversity, terroir, and versatility of Alto Adige wines.

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines will bring together 28 producers in New York City on Tuesday, October 6, for an immersive exploration of one of Italy's most distinctive wine regions. Taking place at 22 Vanderbilt, the event will showcase the diversity and character of wines shaped by Alto Adige's alpine climate, dramatic landscapes, and complex soils.

Attendees will have the opportunity to taste with producers throughout the walk-around tasting, alongside three thematic tasting bars highlighting different facets of the region. "Pinot Grigio: A Re-Education" will showcase the variety's potential for elegance, structure, and longevity, while "Zenith to Summit: The Verticality of the Dolomites" will explore the influence of altitude and mountain terroir. The "Sommelier Hub: NYC's Global Table x Alto Adige Pairings", curated in collaboration with sommelier Chris Struck, will demonstrate the versatility of Alto Adige wines through pairings inspired by New York City's diverse culinary landscape.

The program will also feature two exclusive masterclasses led by Madeline Puckette, Co-founder of Wine Folly, and Eduard Bernhart, Director of the Consorzio Alto Adige Wines. "Modern Classics: The Masterpieces of Alto Adige" will explore benchmark wines that represent decades of dedication by the region's pioneering producers. "Defying Time: The 'Dolomite Preservation' Effect" will examine the remarkable aging potential of Alto Adige whites through a tasting of current releases and rare library wines, with a focus on the influence of Dolomitic limestone, volcanic porphyry, and the region's alpine climate.

"New York is an essential market for Italian wine, and we are excited to bring Alto Adige's wines and producers back to the U.S. after nearly a decade," said Eduard Bernhart. "The event offers an opportunity to experience the extraordinary diversity of our region, from its mountain-influenced whites and world-class Pinot Grigio to its distinctive red varieties, and to discover the depth, freshness, and versatility that define Alto Adige."

Event Details:

Event: Alto Adige Wines Walkaround Tasting

Alto Adige Wines Walkaround Tasting Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 Venue: 22 Vanderbilt, New York, NY

22 Vanderbilt, New York, NY Walkaround Tasting: 12:00–4:00 PM

12:00–4:00 PM Masterclass: Modern Classics: The Masterpieces of Alto Adige , 11:00 AM–12:00 PM — by invitation only

, 11:00 AM–12:00 PM — by invitation only Masterclass: Defying Time: The "Dolomite Preservation" Effect, 1:00–2:00 PM — by invitation only

For additional information visit Alto Adige Walkaround Tasting.

About The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines

The Consorzio Alto Adige Wines was formed in 2007 to promote and strengthen the image of the wines from Alto Adige. One of Italy's smallest wine-producing regions, Alto Adige is also one of its most multifaceted. Twenty grape varieties are cultivated on vineyards stretching from Mediterranean-influenced valleys to Alpine hillsides, tended by individual growers, small family-wineries, and cooperatives alike.

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SOURCE Consorzio Alto Adige Wines