Alto Canto Tequilas Crafted by Terroir

Located at 9,000 feet in the Sierra del Tigre mountains of Jalisco, Alto Canto, meaning 'high song', was built using traditional methods to create a distillery where the terroir produces an exceptional spirit. Using only certified organic agave and mountain spring water, while following ancestral processes passed down through generations, Alto Canto has created the purest tequilas in the market.

"Originally I planned to buy tequila and market it in the U.S. as a legacy project for my family," shares Founder and General Manager Daday Suárez. "I soon realized I wanted to build something from the ground up that celebrates the best of Mexico and its terroir. Juan had the same vision, and together, we spent five years building a distillery to make tequila in the purest way possible."

The Process

Alto Canto is distilled at the highest altitude of any tequila in Mexico using organic agaves cooked for 72 hours in traditional brick ovens. The agaves are macerated by tahona (a volcanic rock wheel) to prevent stressing the fibers, then transferred to wooden tanks for natural fermentation. A second Malolactic fermentation brings flavors to their peak.

Wild malolactic fermentation occurs over 80 hours, with endemic yeasts creating a unique flavor profile. The fermented product is then distilled in copper stills. The high altitude causes the alcohol to evaporate at a lower temperature, resulting in a smoother tequila. Alto Canto ages its tequilas in new American oak barrels inside a building made from local adobe bricks, which breathe the terroir and allow for a slow extraction of flavors and aromas.

This process, called Tequila de Altura, reinvents the tequila tradition in its purest form. High altitude and lower pressures result in better quality. The endemic yeasts, distillation process, and mountain aging create unrivaled spirits.

Alto Canto Expressions & Tasting Notes

Alto Canto has created three expressions:

Blanco 750ml / 40% Alc Vol

Blanco Tequila settles for 25 days in a white oak container, softening and stabilizing the spirit's temperature. This transparent spirit offers notes of lime, pepper, vanilla, and butter. Recommended for sipping.





Aged in new American oak barrels inside the adobe structure, Reposado is pale tan, with flavors of cooked agave and aromas of wood, dried fruits, nuts, caramel, and vanilla. Recommended for sipping.





Bottled straight from the still, this clear, silverish spirit features notes and aromas of pepper, cooked agave, citrus, and local minerals. Recommended for cocktails and mixed drinks.

Alto Canto Sustainability Initiatives

Complementing its artisanal production, Alto Canto Tequila fosters biodiversity by planting cherry and apple trees known for their beneficial yeast profiles. Waste reduction is central to their sustainability, focusing on recyclable packaging and efficient resource use. The brand empowers the local community with fair wages, development initiatives, and investments in education and infrastructure, creating a positive impact beyond the distillery.

Whether enjoyed neat or in a crafted cocktail, Alto Canto Tequila offers an unforgettable drinking experience that embodies nature and craftsmanship.

ABOUT ALTO CANTO

Alto Canto Tequila is crafted in the Sierra del Tigre mountains in Guadalajara, in the Jalisco highlands, 9,000 feet above sea level. A unique collection of tequilas that rediscovers tradition through purity and a true product of the mountain's terroir, the tequila is made only with water, organic agave, and mother nature. Learn more at https://altocanto.com/ .

