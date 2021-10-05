Alto Eliminates Monthly Fee for CryptoIRA Customers, Expanding Accessibility of Alternative Asset Investing Through IRAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alto Solutions, Inc. (Alto), the next-generation self-directed IRA platform that makes it easy to invest in alternative assets using retirement funds, announced today it will remove the monthly account fee for all CryptoIRA accounts. This change further empowers everyday investors to diversify their IRAs by investing in cryptocurrency with Alto's user-friendly platform.

Alto CryptoIRA® connects seamlessly with Coinbase to support more than 80 cryptocurrencies—one of the largest coin selections of any crypto IRA—where users can buy, sell, and trade using their retirement savings. Alto is the only IRA provider integrated with the Coinbase exchange, and it enables 24/7 real-time trading on-platform with no LLC required. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, an Alto CryptoIRA account takes only a few minutes to set up and offers a simple pricing structure with no minimum or recurring account fees.

"Our goal is to provide the tools and opportunities for everyday investors to create their own financial future," said Eric Satz, founder and CEO of Alto. "We are determined to make crypto investing through your IRA easier and simpler. That means making the process for set up take minutes as opposed to days, keeping the experience of trading on our platform rather than jumping back and forth between exchanges, and now removing monthly account fees for all CryptoIRA accounts. All of this is aimed at making alternative asset investing more accessible."

Alto CryptoIRA accounts only require a processing transaction fee of 1.5%, which is a combined fee for both the Alto and Coinbase platforms. Additional updates to the Alto CryptoIRA platform include enhanced buy and sell screens for both desktop and mobile users, easier ways to search for available cryptocurrencies, simpler conversions with toggles between USD and units of currency, and a free, personalized customer service experience with Alto's concierge team to get started.

"For far too long, alternatives such as cryptocurrency have been shrouded in complexity and kept at a distance from ordinary investors," continued Satz. "We are changing this at Alto. Looking at cryptocurrency specifically, we offer some of the lowest, most transparent fees and investment minimums of any crypto IRA—not to mention one of the largest coin selections—and remain committed to transparency, ease-of-use, and simple pricing so everyone can benefit."

