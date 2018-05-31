Altogen Biosystems Launched cGMP-grade Nanoparticle Transfection Reagent for In Vivo Delivery

Altogen Biosystems offers over 120 cell-line optimized in vitro delivery kits and seven in vivo transfection reagents that are functionally tested in both mice and rats to provide effective intracellular delivery via various administration routes, including intravenous, intraperitoneal, and intratumoral injection. Nanoparticle In Vivo Transfection Reagent was selected as the delivery vehicle of choice in several drug development programs. For this purpose, Altogen Biosystems provides a cGMP grade transfection reagent required for clinical trials.

Altogen Labs, a GLP-compliant preclinical research laboratory, completed preclinical testing of Nanoparticle In Vivo Transfection Reagent. According to Dr.Dmitriy Ovcharenko (Altogen Labs CEO), proprietary formulation of chemically engineered nanoparticles enable protection of cargo biomolecules in vivo and tissue-targeted delivery of therapeutic compounds while not inducing an inflammatory response. This transfection technology can be used as experimental research tools for oncology studies, diabetes, cirrhosis, and many other conditions. Development of novel medicines often depend on successful delivery of therapeutic molecules to the target cells and tissues.

About Altogen Biosystems

Altogen Biosystems is a life sciences company focused on development and manufacture of transfection products. Altogen scientists use combinatorial chemistry and cell and molecular biology to develop advanced transfection technologies. Altogen Labs provides in vivo and in vitro biology CRO laboratory services, including over 100 xenograft models (CDX and PDX) designed to expedite preclinical research, different types of pharm/tox studies, development of stable cell lines, IC50 and ELISA testing, genome-wide siRNA library screening, custom liposome encapsulation, safety, and in vivo toxicology studies.

Altogen Biosystems

848 Rainbow Blvd #823

Las Vegas, NV, 89107 USA

Phone: (702) 349-6103

Fax: (702) 989-0841

Email: corporate@altogen.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/altogen-biosystems-launched-cgmp-grade-nanoparticle-transfection-reagent-for-in-vivo-delivery-300657535.html

SOURCE Altogen Biosystems

Related Links

http://www.altogen.com/

