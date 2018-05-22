Altogen Biosystems launched second generation transfection reagent AltoFect

Primary cells, derived directly from tissues, have historically exhibited low transfection efficiency due to the natural characteristics present in the tissue of origin. However, these cells are more relevant as disease model for research applications, preclinical testing, and drug development. The response of the cultured primary cells to transfection will mimic that of cells in tissues and will allow to predict cytotoxicity and off-target effects.

Transfection methods are commonly used in research laboratories for gene function and gene expression studies, library screening, mutational analysis, RNAi studies, preclinical testing, and recombinant protein bio-production. AltoFect transfection reagent enables researchers to overcome the challenges and limitations related to primary cells and difficult-to-transfect cell lines. This reagent can be utilized for transient and stable transfection and to establish inducible cell lines, which is essential for cells resistant to transfection with standard reagents. AltoFect is a reliable experimental tool suitable for transfection of sensitive cell types (such as primary neuronal cell cultures) as it exhibits low cytotoxicity yielding the high transfection efficiency. Transfection reagent is compatible for intracellular delivery of various negatively charged cargo molecules, including plasmid DNA, RNA (mRNA and siRNA), and small proteins.

