Altogen Labs Validates a Comprehensive Range of Lung Cancer Xenograft Animal Models for Cutting-Edge Oncology Research

News provided by

Altogen Labs

25 Aug, 2023, 16:24 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altogen Labs, a preclinical CRO laboratory, has announced the validation of a comprehensive array of 10 lung cancer xenograft models. These models are essential for testing in vivo efficacy of novel therapeutics against lung cancer, elevating the prospects for significant advances in the diagnosis, understanding, and treatment of primary lung carcinoma. Less than 20% of new lung cancer drugs that are effective in vitro are also effective in vivo (Cancer Cell, 2017). An array of lung cancer xenograft models can significantly improve the chances of a new lung cancer therapy being successful in humans, fewer therapies will fail in clinical trials, and more effective and less toxic lung cancer drugs will be developed. Altogen Labs offers several PDX models and 10 in-house validated lung cancer xenograft models, including A549, H460, H226, NCI-H1975, DMS273, LL/2, Calu-3, Calu-6, H1155, and NCI-H522. These xenograft models are derived from human lung cancer cells and are implanted into immunocompromised SCID mice (subcutaneous or orthotopic). These models are used to predict which therapies are most likely to be effective and safe in humans. As a result, fewer patients are exposed to ineffective or harmful therapies.

Lung cancer is the third most diagnosed cancer and is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide. In the U.S., only 17.4% of those with lung cancer live beyond five years, a rate lower than many other cancers. In preclinical research, CDX and PDX xenograft models stand as the benchmark for testing the effectiveness and safety of new lung cancer treatments. These studies are fundamental for evaluating novel pharmaceutical compounds in vivo, allowing researchers to study tumor behavior, screen new cancer therapies, and examine metastasis. Altogen Labs array of lung cancer xenograft models provides a rich platform to capture the heterogeneity of lung cancer, reflecting its morphology, genetics, and stage-specific phenotypes.

About Altogen Labs

Altogen Labs is an Austin-based biology CRO laboratory that provides all types of preclinical studies and biotechnology research services, including efficacy and safety toxicology studies, formulation and drug development services, biodistribution and imaging studies. Altogen Labs dedicated to advancing oncology studies, offering state-of-the-art facilities and years of expertise to remain at the forefront of developing solutions for one of the world's most pressing medical challenges.

Contact
Alex Fanelli,PhD
Altogen Labs
512-903-3987
info@altogenlabs.com

SOURCE Altogen Labs

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.