Altogen Labs xenograft services for drug development studies of anti-cancer therapeutics

Xenograft studies, over in vitro studies, provide a more accurate and relevant results for both the development of a particular tumor as well as the efficacy of a novel anticancer drug. Profiling a therapeutic agent includes carrying out studies in different tumor types and evaluating efficacy with hematology analysis, histopathology, biomarker screening and pharmacokinetic analysis. These studies investigate gene expression changes, drug efficacy, host longevity, metastases decline, delay in tumor growth and remission of tumor. Altogen Labs scientists possess years of experience and can assist with customizing the services in order to assist with designing the study and selecting the best xenograft model.

Xenograft models are a powerful research tool to determine the ideal drug dosage, treatment schedules and specific routes of administration to optimize the anti-tumor efficacy of an anticancer agent. Altogen Labs performs a comprehensive analysis of tumorigenicity, cancer recurrence, and tumor drug resistance, as well as effectiveness of new drug candidates against different types of malignancies. Altogen Labs xenograft research studies are performed at Altogen Labs IACUC-regulated facility since 2009.

