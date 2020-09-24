AltoIRA Enables Individuals to Invest in Startups Using IRAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AltoIRA, a technology platform that simplifies and streamlines the process for investors to add alternative assets to their IRAs, today announced a new partnership with Republic, a leading investment platform for startups. The partnership enables Republic's members to invest in privately-held startups using their IRAs, helping to unlock the $30 trillion in investable assets that are currently out-of-reach in public market retirement accounts.

AltoIRA allows individuals to easily set up an IRA to invest in alternative assets — private equity, real estate investments, venture capital, private funds, cryptocurrency, securitized art, and more. AltoIRA then simplifies the investing process through its seamless partnerships with more than 20 established investment platforms, including Republic, AngelList, Masterworks, and EquityZen, among others.

AltoIRA is also raising capital on Republic, a move that highlights the many startup investment opportunities now available to retirement investors through this partnership.

"We're committed to leveling the playing field for individual investors by giving them the same opportunities that institutions and high net worth investors have in accessing and holding alternative investments," said Eric Satz, founder and CEO of AltoIRA. "Through our partnership with Republic, investors can now use their IRAs to invest in mission-driven startups like AltoIRA. We have several additional partnerships in the works that will provide retirement savers with even more opportunities to diversify their savings in long-term investments with higher returns."

AltoIRA investors invest 4x the amount than non-Alto investors do, per investment. In addition, Alto investors go on to make 2x the number of investments as non-Alto investors. Total active investors on the AltoIRA platform have grown nearly five times in the last 12 months.

For more information about AltoIRA and to participate in the offering, please visit: https://republic.co/alto-ira

About AltoIRA

AltoIRA is a financial technology company on a mission to help individuals access and execute investments in alternative assets using their retirement savings. The firm's cost-effective and hassle-free platform streamlines the process for investors, funding portals, and issuers alike. Alto currently works with leading platform partners including AngelList, Republic, Wefunder, and Masterworks, as well as financial advisors, funds, and other direct issuers. Launched in 2018, the Nashville-based fintech firm is backed by leading investors including the family office of Tony James, Moment Ventures, Foundation Capital, and the Sequoia Scout Fund. For more information, please visit www.AltoIRA.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

