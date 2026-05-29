Alton Introduces New DEWALT® 20V MAX* Portable Air Cooler, Delivering Jobsite Performance with Summer-Ready Versatility

A rugged 3-in-1 cooling solution designed for professionals and built to power everything from the workday to the weekend.

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alton Industry LTD Group, an authorized licensee of DEWALT®, today announced the launch of the DEWALT 20V MAX* Portable Air Cooler, a new summer-ready innovation that blends professional-grade durability with lifestyle versatility. Engineered to meet the demands of contractors, tradespeople, and outdoor enthusiasts alike, the 3-in-1 unit combines a high-performance air cooler, 32-quart insulated chest, and mobile charging station in one portable design.

Technician using a portable DeWALT air cooler while servicing a semi-truck in a maintenance shop.

As rising temperatures shape both jobsite conditions and seasonal coverage trends, the DEWALT Portable Air Cooler arrives as a timely solution for media spotlighting summer gear that seamlessly transitions between work and leisure.

"Today's professionals don't separate their tools from their lifestyle. They expect products to perform in both environments," said Michael Roach, Executive Vice President-Global Sales and Marketing. "With the DEWALT 20V MAX Portable Air Cooler, we saw an opportunity to deliver something uniquely relevant for summer. It keeps you cool on the jobsite, then easily rolls into backyard gatherings, tailgates, and outdoor adventures."

Built on the trusted DEWALT 20V MAX* battery platform, the cooler delivers cordless airflow with multiple speed settings, allowing users to stay comfortable in hot, demanding environments without sacrificing mobility. Inside, a spacious 32-quart insulated compartment keeps beverages and essentials chilled, while integrated USB-C charging ensures devices stay powered throughout the day.

Designed with both pro performance and lifestyle appeal in mind, the unit is ideal for a construction site, a campsite, or on the sidelines of a summer game.

Key features include:

3-in-1 functionality: air cooler, insulated chest, and charging station





32-quart capacity for all-day cooling





Cordless operation powered by DEWALT 20V MAX* batteries





Adjustable fan speeds with quiet operation





USB-C charging for mobile devices





Durable wheels and handle for easy transport





Integrated cup holders and device storage





Drainage spout for quick liquid release

The DEWALT 20V MAX* Portable Air Cooler is now available at Lowe's and Home Depot, positioned as a strong addition to summer gear roundups, Father's Day gift guides, and pro-focused lifestyle coverage.

About Alton Industry LTD Group

Alton Industry LTD Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of innovative power tools and outdoor and lifestyle solutions. As a DEWALT licensee, Alton develops products that extend the brand's legacy of durability and reliability into new categories that support professionals both on and off the job.

About DEWALT

DEWALT, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is a leader in total jobsite solutions. For more than 100 years, DEWALT has been powering the future of construction with tools and technologies that have been designed, built and tested to help deliver safety and productivity on every jobsite. For more information, visit www.dewalt.com or follow DEWALT on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts; nominal voltage is 18.

SOURCE Alton Industry LTD Group