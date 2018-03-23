"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new Tribeca flagship," said Colin Hunter, Co-Founder and CEO of Alton Lane. "A number of our customers live or work downtown and we wanted to be able to make our product and experience even more convenient and accessible. We look forward to continuing to deliver excellent fitting clothing, exceptional value, and an unparalleled shopping experience."

Built on the foundation of providing premium custom menswear with the highest level of quality and service possible, each of Alton Lane's 13 showrooms around the U.S. offers a relaxed, comfortable environment with dedicated style experts. The Tribeca flagship features a fully stocked bar with award-winning bourbon from Elijah Craig, a private poker room, TV's all around, and state-of-the-art 3D body scanning technology to ensure the best possible fit.

"We have seen tremendous success in New York thus far," said Peyton Jenkins, President and Co-Founder of Alton Lane. "The opening of Alton Lane's second New York City location is an important step as we continue to grow and disrupt the luxury menswear market with our unprecedented customized apparel and innovative retail concept."

Alton Lane Tribeca is located at 7 Harrison Street, New York, NY 10013. Appointments are encouraged, but not required.

ABOUT ALTON LANE

Founded in 2009, Alton Lane is a luxury lifestyle brand on a mission to revolutionize the menswear industry. The company offers premium custom clothing of exceptional quality and fit, through an enhanced personalized shopping experience. Alton Lane sources their fabrics directly from the world's finest mills and works with the same tailors who produce for Savile Row in London. For more information, visit www.altonlane.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alton-lane-opens-new-york-flagship-in-heart-of-tribeca-300618527.html

SOURCE Alton Lane

Related Links

http://www.altonlane.com

