Altor to partner with iconic hockey brand CCM Hockey

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Altor Fund VI ("Altor") has signed an agreement to acquire a significant majority stake in the iconic hockey brand CCM Hockey. CCM's management will reinvest in the company. Altor will support CCM and existing management to accelerate and unlock growth opportunities in both current and new segments, products and markets. Altor's track record of building world-class consumer brands and support to realize their untapped potential has attracted companies like the global fashion house Toteme, the winter sports brand Rossignol Group, and the audio powerhouse Marshall Group.

Established in 1899, CCM is a global hockey brand with a rich history of equipping the best hockey players in the world for over a century. Today, CCM is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of high-performance hockey equipment, accessories, figure skates and apparel. CCM has a presence in more than 40 countries and is represented by many NHL and PWHL superstars such as Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Thatcher Demko and Sarah Nurse. In the Nordics, CCM has a long history of building Nordic champions like Jofa and Koho. The group will remain headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

"CCM is a fantastic company with an iconic brand and impressive history. We understand why sport lovers have turned to CCM for quality equipment for over a century. We are impressed by the durability and innovation that continues to keep the performance of their products at the forefront. We are excited to partner with the management team and accelerate the growth journey for CCM. Together we will continue the tradition of making sure that all players and goalies are represented in the best possible way in the sport they love." says Andreas Källström Säfweräng, Partner and Head of the Consumer Sector at Altor.

"Over the years we have built a strong team, attracted loyal customers and placed products innovation at the center of our strategy to secure long term success. As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we are entering an era where we will truly benefit from Altor's long experience of backing renowned sporting and consumer brands and helping to unlock new growth opportunities. I am excited to join this partnership with Altor and reach the next levels on our growth journey together." says Marrouane Nabih, CEO at CCM Hockey.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including necessary regulatory clearances.

