Altoros Achieves VMware Master Services Competency in Cloud Native

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoros, a leading system integrator for Kubernetes, today announced that it has successfully achieved a Cloud Native VMware Master Services Competency. This competency demonstrates that Altoros is committed to helping organizations accelerate their digital transformations by leveraging their validated services delivery capabilities around advanced VMware technologies.

"We're proud of achieving the Cloud Native Master Services Competency from VMware," said Igor Aksinin, Director of Business Development at Altoros. "We're passionate about Kubernetes-based platforms and helping enterprises accelerate their outcomes with Cloud Native. As soon as the Master Services Competency was announced at VMworld 2019, we knew we'd be getting this badge. We're committed to growing our partnership with VMware around the Tanzu portfolio. For years, Altoros has transformed many organizations by modernizing their infrastructure and applications. We're looking forward to our continued collaboration with VMware to continue to help improve the way enterprises design, build, and operate software."

"VMware is pleased to recognize Altoros for a Cloud Native Master Services Competency. This achievement shows customers that partners like Altoros are dedicated, invested and have validated expertise in advanced VMware technologies," said Richard Steeves, Senior Director, Worldwide Partner Programs, VMware. "We value Altoros as a VMware partner, and appreciate their efforts in achieving this VMware distinction as they work to increase their service delivery capabilities."

VMware Master Services Competencies are designed to help partners demonstrate customer-centric solutions and technical proficiency, with proven success and expertise in a specialized area of business. These competencies also allow partners to differentiate in six specific solution areas.

VMware partners can achieve VMware Master Services Competencies in:

Cloud Management and Automation—Designates expertise in delivery of VMware Cloud Management and Automation solutions and services with deep understanding and execution of cloud management design principles and methodologies.

Cloud Native—Designates partner organizational expertise to run and manage VMware Modern Application solutions. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding of Kubernetes core concepts and proficiency in networking, security and application lifecycle management to ensure the continuous delivery of applications on Kubernetes-based platforms.

Data Center Virtualization—Designates expertise in delivery of VMware vSphere environments and digital infrastructure services with deep understanding of and execution in Data Center Virtualization design principles and methodologies.

Digital Workspace—Designates partner organizational expertise to design, deliver and support the ongoing management of customer apps, data and virtual desktop solutions whether on-premise or cloud delivered. Achieving this competency validates partners' deep understanding and execution on VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE end-user computing solutions.

Network Virtualization—Designates expertise in the delivery of VMware NSX environments and services with deployment and optimization of NSX environment capabilities.

VMware Cloud on AWS—Designates expertise in the delivery of hybrid cloud solutions based on VMware Cloud on AWS. This service provides an operationally consistent and familiar way to run, manage and secure applications in a hybrid IT environment.

VMware Partner Connect empowers partners with flexibility to meet customers' needs, making VMware technologies and services opportunities more accessible. Partners now have an enhanced experience that delivers simplicity, choice and innovation, and recognizes and rewards partners based on the value they bring to customers.

About Altoros

Altoros is a 300+ people strong consultancy that helps Global 2000 organizations with methodology, training, technology building blocks, and end-to-end solution development. The company turns cloud native app development, customer analytics, blockchain, and AI into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. For more, visit www.altoros.com or follow @altoros .

