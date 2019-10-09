Altoros Receives the Systems Integrator Award for Customer Collaboration from Pivotal

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoros, a leading system integrator for Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes, has been acknowledged with Pivotal's Systems Integrator Award for Customer Collaboration for the Americas region. For many years, Altoros has been assisting the users of the Pivotal Platform with seamless adoption, enablement, operations, and training.

"The Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Collaboration Award recognizes partners who have dedicated services offerings and understand how to best engage with Pivotal's field and delivery teams to accelerate customer outcomes," said Nick Cayou, Vice President, Global Ecosystem, Pivotal. "Altoros has been a valuable partner as our customers pursue business outcomes through software innovation."

Contribution to the Pivotal ecosystem

While obtaining a platform is an important step for cloud-native transformation, it is just the beginning, since the adoption of a new technology comes with its own set of challenges. For this reason, Altoros as a system integrator is necessary to help customers with successful integration of the technology and the cultural changes essential to cloud-native practices.

As a Pivotal Partner , Altoros has assisted 30+ Fortune 500 organizations with deployment and integration of the Pivotal Platform—from a proof-of-concept to full-scale implementation and app replatforming, to training and consultancy. Altoros has also embraced further maintenance, troubleshooting, and continuous support for existing customer deployments, including those running Kubernetes or Pivotal Container Service (PKS).

"After having had about 100 engagements with Pivotal, it's a great honor to receive this award," said Igor Aksinin, Director of Business Development at Altoros. "Collaboration with our strategic partners and contribution to the ecosystem have always been key to our success as an organization."

Altoros also delivered a number of key platform add-ons to Pivotal's services marketplace, including services for Jenkins, Cassandra, Logsearch, Elasticsearch, and AWS S3.

What it means for end users

When a company starts its journey with a cloud platform, a lot of questions arise on "Day 2." While things such as autoscaling or high-level monitoring may come out-of-the-box, the organization still needs to integrate the platform with its internal systems and facilitate user adoption. On top of that, the migration of legacy software (e.g., monoliths to microservices) or setting up continuous integration / delivery pipelines may take time, prolonging the results expected.

"The award from Pivotal not only validates, but also enforces the importance to address adoption challenges to the success of cloud-native transformation," added Igor Aksinin. "That's why companies can accelerate more when working with an integration expert as the next step in their platform journey."

For more details on what this award means and what a successful implementation of the Pivotal Platform involves, read this exclusive Q&A article:

https://www.altoros.com/blog/winner-spotlight-10-tips-to-get-the-most-of-the-pivotal-platform/

About Altoros

Altoros is a 300+ people strong consultancy that helps Global 2000 organizations with methodology, training, technology building blocks, and end-to-end solution development. The company turns cloud-native app development, customer analytics, blockchain, and AI into products with a sustainable competitive advantage. Today, Altoros has one of the largest Cloud Foundry teams on the market, being a Silver member of the Cloud Foundry Foundation since 2014. For more, visit www.altoros.com or follow @altoros .

