Altoros Releases Comparative Performance Report 2022: Couchbase Capella™ vs. MongoDB™ Atlas

A new study by Altoros analyzes performance of each database using Yahoo! Cloud Serving Benchmark and custom tests simulating stock trading and e-commerce apps.

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altoros , a consultancy focusing on research and development for Global 2000 organizations, today announced the results of its latest performance benchmark report. The study provides a comparative analysis of the performance of two cloud databases, Couchbase Capella and MongoDB Atlas. The databases were evaluated in terms of the performance they were capable of achieving, based on latency and throughput. Moreover, the evaluation was conducted using three different cluster configurations across four different workloads.

Cloud databases now account for $39.2 billion in revenue, or more than half of all database revenue, according to Gartner's database market data.

This report measures the relative performance in terms of latency and throughput that each database can achieve. The YCSB (Yahoo! Cloud Serving Benchmark) is an open source specification and program suite for evaluating retrieval and maintenance capabilities of computer programs. It was used as the default tool for evaluation consistency.

"As in previous benchmarks, Couchbase Capella demonstrated better performance than Atlas due to its active-active, all-worker nodes architecture," said Ivan Shyrma, data engineer at Altoros. "Capella is also easier to query due to its SQL support. These factors translate to a better price-to-performance ratio in real-world environments."

Workload descriptions

The first workload performs under an update-heavy mode—similar to a stock trading application—invoking 50% of reads and 50% of updates. The second workload performs a short-range scan that invokes 95% of scan and 5% of updates, where short ranges of records are queried instead of the individual ones. As such, the second workload simulates activities typical for an e-commerce application. The third workload represents a pagination type query with a single filtering option to which an offset and a limit are applied. This test simulates building a leaderboard in a gaming application. Finally, the fourth workload is a join query with grouping and ordering applied.

Altoros defined the database performance for the report by the speed at which the database processed basic operations. The basic operation is an action performed by a workload executor, which drives multiple client threads. Each thread executes a sequential series of operations by making calls to a database interface layer both to load a database (the load phase) and to execute a workload (the transaction phase).

The threads throttle the rate at which they generate requests so that Altoros can directly control the offered load against the database. Additionally, the threads measure latency and the achieved throughput of their operations and report these measurements to the statistics collection module.

Download the report here .

