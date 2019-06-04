Altos Computing Introduces Complete Range of Storage Solutions in Partnership with QSAN

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Altos Computing, a subsidiary of Acer Inc., has introduced a comprehensive range of storage products thanks to a newly-formed partnership with QSAN, the industry-leading storage system manufacturer.

"Managing big data is no longer a problem reserved for tech giants," said Jackie Lee, President at Altos Computing. "The cloud is great but for immediate analysis and superior data security, many customers are asking us for the on-premises storage on-site. This is a great opportunity to combine our experience in high-performance computing and artificial intelligence server and workstation with QSAN's excellent reputation for storage hardware."

"This partnership with Altos allows us to expand our presence in APAC and gives customers immediate benefits by introducing enterprise-grade storage solutions to Altos' expansive distribution and after-sales service network," said Steven Lin, head of QSAN's global sales.

Modularized and Flexible

Altos' new storage products include various form factors, giving enterprise and SMB users flexibility in designing their storage deployments. These storage solutions are ideal for all sizes of business collecting large amounts of data, including IT service providers, surveillance and home security firms, broadcasters (TV and radio), schools, universities, and research institutes. These storage solutions can deliver high-availability, enhanced data integrity and security, as well as performance.

Why Low-latency is Important

As businesses require real-time data processing, Altos has placed an emphasis on low-latency performance for blazing fast read and write speeds. This allows high input/output and scalability across a multitude of applications. Each Altos Network Attached Storage solution features the reliable, enterprise-grade ZFS file system and a friendly UI so users can smoothly navigate through important files, videos, and photos. The storage solutions also provide essential features such as a high-reliability file system, SSD Caching, Auto-Tiering, De-duplication, Compression, Write-Once-Read-Many (WORM), RAID EE AES 256-bit encryption, SED&ISE Security and Expansion options for Thunderbolt 3.0 and 10 Gigabit Ethernet.

Availability

All of Altos' storage products are available for deployment today. For more information please visit http://www.altoscomputing.com/ or contact your local Altos representative for product specs and pricing.

About Altos Computing Inc.

Altos Computing Inc. was established in 2017 and it is a subsidiary of Acer Inc. The business model of Altos is to provide streamlined and cost-effective integrated technology solutions via in-house R&D and working with ODM/IHV/ISV on servers, workstations, thin client, and storage. In an era of growing demands on speed and performance, Altos provides leading solution including but not limited to High Performance Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure, Cloud Infrastructure and Software Defined Storage, etc.

Altos provides products, solutions and services to government, education, enterprise, cloud service provider, and datacenter operator.

About QSAN Technology Inc.

QSAN Technology, leading storage technology designer and manufacturer, was founded in July 2004. Building on our vast experience in the industry, QSAN strives to build enterprise class storage systems that pride ourselves with outstanding performance, secure data protection and comprehensive data management. QSAN endeavors to provide the industry with high quality data storage systems that are simple, secure, scalable and reliable.

© 2019 Altos Computing Inc. All rights reserved. Altos and the Altos logo are registered trademarks of Altos Computing Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Altos Computing Inc.

