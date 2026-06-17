ALTOUR Launches ALTOUR One Giving Growing Businesses Access to More Travel Choice, Greater Control and Up to 20% Savings

New digital-first travel marketplace gives growing businesses access to ALTOUR's $20B+ buying power, 2.6M+ supplier partners, 400+ airlines and 1M+ hotels, helping them reduce travel costs, improve visibility and achieve up to 20% savings.

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTOUR, one of the world's leading corporate travel management companies, today announced the launch of ALTOUR One, a new digital-first business travel marketplace designed to help small and mid-sized businesses reduce travel leakage, improve visibility and lower costs. Built for companies with growing travel needs but without the complexity of large enterprise programs, ALTOUR One brings booking, policy, payments, reporting, traveler visibility and support in one streamlined platform.

By combining direct connections, supplier partner content and broader marketplace options, ALTOUR One allows travelers to find, compare and book what they need in one easy-to-use platform. Backed by more than $20 billion in buying power, ALTOUR One gives clients access to more than 2.6 million supplier partners, 400+ airlines and 1+ million hotels.

Backed by more than $20 billion in buying power, ALTOUR One gives clients access to more than 2.6 million supplier partners, 400+ airlines and 1+ million hotels. By combining direct connections, supplier partner content and broader marketplace options, ALTOUR One allows travelers to find, compare and book what they need in one easy-to-use platform. This approach helps businesses reduce leakage and achieve up to 20% savings, making ALTOUR One a meaningful driver for SMBs that are continually assessing the ROI of business travel.

Through its integration with Engine, ALTOUR One also unlocks access to prepaid refundable rates – allowing travelers to secure lower prices while retaining the flexibility to cancel and receive their money back – creating a powerful new source of savings for small and mid-sized companies.

"Too many growing businesses have been stuck having to choose between unmanaged travel and enterprise-grade programs that are more complex than they need them to be," said Gabe Rizzi, President of ALTOUR. "ALTOUR One's purpose is to close that gap. It gives small and mid-sized organizations a modern, intuitive way to book and manage travel, with the savings, visibility, control and traveler support they need today, and the scalability to support them as they grow. It's literally a content marketplace eliminating the need to shop outside the platform."

ALTOUR One is aimed at a long-underserved segment of the corporate travel market: SMBs with less complicated programs, as well as growing organizations that need more control without adding unnecessary administrative burdens or overreach. In many such companies, employees book across multiple travel supplier websites, online travel agencies and aggregators, creating missed savings, fragmented data, added workload for finance teams, and limited visibility into where travelers are and what the company is spending. ALTOUR One turns that fragmented, unmanaged activity into a more visible, controlled and cost-effective travel program, ultimately helping these companies grow.

ALTOUR One is also designed to make compliant booking easier from the start. Its stoplight policy system makes company guidelines visible at the point of selection, helping travelers understand which options are in policy, which require notification and which are blocked from purchase. The platform offers real-time reporting dashboards, connected payments and expense capabilities, traveler visibility, 24/7 U.S.-based agent support, and tools to help businesses recover unused airline credits.

ALTOUR One's key differentiator is that it can be implemented in days instead of months with minimal IT setup and no dedicated travel manager required. As businesses grow, the platform provides a seamless path to more advanced managed travel services, while helping ALTOUR serve smaller accounts more efficiently and scale its reach in the SMB and mid-market space.

For more information about ALTOUR One, visit one.altour.com.

About ALTOUR

ALTOUR is a globally recognized leader in corporate travel management dedicated to managing the complexities of connecting people so they can represent their brands in the most impactful way possible. With a presence in over 90 countries, ALTOUR's approach is defined by the belief that there's a "better way" to handle travel – smarter, faster, easier and more tailored to each client's needs. As part of the Internova Travel Group, the highest-ranking American corporate travel management company according to Business Travel News, ALTOUR combines global reach with local insights to maximize the value of every business interaction. For more information, please visit our website at altour.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Staffo Dobrev

Sr. Manager, Public Relations

ALTOUR

[email protected]

SOURCE ALTOUR