Business Travel Overtakes Leisure as Primary Driver of Private Aviation in 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After several years of rapid growth and volatility following the pandemic, private aviation is entering a more stable and mature phase in 2026, with demand normalizing and business travel once again emerging as the primary driver, according to insights from ALTOUR, a leading travel management company and part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies.

Business travel now represents the largest share of private jet usage, followed by leisure and family travel, according to insights from ALTOUR, a leading travel management company.

Unlike the COVID-era influx of first-time private flyers, today's demand is being led by repeat travelers who have incorporated private aviation into long-term travel strategies. Business travel now represents the largest share of private jet usage, followed by leisure and family travel.

"The surge we saw during the pandemic has clearly passed," said Kate Scott, Vice President of ALTOUR Air, Internova's private aviation program. "What defines private aviation in 2026 is stability. Demand has normalized, and private air travel is now being used deliberately as a strategic tool, particularly by business travelers."

"What we're seeing in 2026 is a more disciplined approach to travel," said Gabe Rizzi, President of ALTOUR. "Companies and travelers are making intentional decisions about how and when private aviation fits into their overall travel strategy. It's no longer about reacting to disruption. It's about using every travel option available to protect time, productivity and performance."

Rizzi was recently recognized by Business Travel News (BTN) as one of its Top 25 Most Influential Leaders for 2025.

Short-Haul Routes Dominate as Peak-Season Capacity Tightens

Private flights continue to skew toward short- to mid-range routes, typically two to four hours in duration, reinforcing private aviation's role as a productivity and access solution rather than a long-haul luxury. Seasonal demand patterns remain consistent, with peak travel occurring during winter ski season, summer travel to Europe and the year-end holiday period.

"Availability tightens quickly during peak periods," Scott noted. "Planning 30 to 60 days in advance is often key to securing preferred aircraft and schedules."

Demand Expands Beyond Executives to Families and Retirees

Private aviation travelers in 2026 include corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, families and a growing number of retirees embracing global travel. Advisors are also seeing increased demand for multi-generational family travel, a segment that benefits from the flexibility, privacy and efficiency of charter aircraft.

Scott emphasized that private aviation operates under the same flight time and duty time regulations as commercial airlines. ALTOUR Air works exclusively with carriers that meet rigorous safety standards, fully vet flight crews before each trip and hold third-party safety ratings from ARGUS or Wyvern.

Efficiency and Access Drive Private Aviation Decisions

Efficiency remains the primary driver of demand. Travelers cite direct access to smaller airports, privacy, comfort and the ability to avoid connections and TSA lines as major advantages. As commercial airlines continue to reduce direct service to smaller markets, private aviation is increasingly filling the access gap for time-sensitive travelers.

"For many business travelers, it's the only practical way to reach multiple destinations in a single day," Scott said.

Fleet Composition and Pricing Reflect a More Disciplined Market

The charter fleet has remained relatively stable, with light and midsize jets dominating short-haul routes, while larger aircraft continue to see strong demand for transcontinental and transatlantic travel. Charter rates remain above pre-pandemic levels due to higher fuel costs, crew shortages and rising maintenance and insurance expenses, though flexibility with travel dates and passenger counts can create opportunities for value.

As companies reassess how travel supports productivity and performance, ALTOUR advises organizations to take a strategic, integrated approach to business travel, combining commercial travel, private aviation and expert advisory services. To optimize travel programs for 2026 and beyond, corporations can partner with ALTOUR's global advisory teams to build tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, access and traveler experience.

"What's new in 2026 isn't rapid growth," Scott added. "It's clarity. Private aviation has established itself as a practical, strategic component of modern business and leisure travel, not a passing trend."

