ALTOUR Strengthens Leadership Team to Advance Growth and Industry Excellence

Building on The ALTOUR Commitment, new senior hires reinforce the company's dedication to service excellence, innovation, and lasting client partnerships.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTOUR, one of the world's leading travel management companies, today announced a series of strategic hires across sales, product, partnerships, and hotel sourcing—further advancing its commitment to become the most trusted travel management company in the industry. The appointments underscore the company's focus on innovation, client experience, and sustainable growth, following the launch of The ALTOUR Commitment and President Gabe Rizzi's recent recognition as one of the travel industry's Top 25 Most Influential Executives.

Upper row from left to right: Bill Lemmon, Matthew Jones. Lower row from left to right: Nina Marcello, Brett Lindsey, Chantal Wulf

"These hires reinforce ALTOUR's dedication to building a leadership team that champions service excellence, trusted partnership, and measurable results," said Gabe Rizzi, President of ALTOUR. "Their experiences and perspectives will strengthen our ability to support clients with even greater innovation, accountability, and global reach."

Matthew Jones, Vice President of Product Management, is responsible for shaping ALTOUR's global technology portfolio, leading strategy, innovation, and platform delivery. With more than two decades in travel technology and senior roles at Travelport and BCD Travel, Matthew's experience in launching large-scale platforms and driving digital transformation positions ALTOUR at the forefront of corporate travel innovation.

Bill Lemmon joins as Vice President of Global Sales, MICE, bringing over 25 years of experience leading strategic growth across meetings, incentives, conferences, and events. Having held a senior role at MCI, Bill is known for his client-centric approach and ability to deliver impactful experiences for global associations and corporations. His leadership will strengthen ALTOUR's position in the MICE sector and support clients in creating meaningful, result-driven events.

Brett Lindsey, recently appointed Senior Director of Sales, will lead efforts to scale ALTOUR's midmarket sales engine and accelerate growth in that segment. With prior experience in hospitality and travel management, Brett has a proven track record of building high-performing sales teams and expanding market share across SME and midmarket channels.

Nina Marcello, Senior Director of Hotel Content Sourcing & Adoption, will oversee sourcing and optimization of hotel content for ALTOUR's corporate clients. Leveraging her expertise in supplier relations and rate management, Nina will lead initiatives to improve hotel attachment rates, enhance competitiveness, and deliver scalable, data-led solutions that drive measurable results for clients.

Chantal Wulf joins as Vice President of Partner Management, bringing more than 20 years of senior commercial leadership experience. Her appointment reinforces ALTOUR's position as an innovation-led travel company focused on advancing strategic partnerships, accelerating growth, and expanding its high impact partner ecosystem. By strengthening collaboration across technology and commercial alliances, Chantal will help drive ALTOUR's continued leadership in delivering forward thinking solutions and exceptional value to clients worldwide.

With these appointments, ALTOUR continues to build a high-caliber team aligned to its strategic priorities—empowering clients with best-in-class service, innovative technology, and trusted partnership across every aspect of corporate travel management.

About ALTOUR

ALTOUR is a globally recognized leader in corporate travel management dedicated to managing the complexities of connecting people so they can represent their brands in the most impactful way possible. With a presence in over 90 countries, ALTOUR's approach is defined by the belief that there's a "better way" to handle travel – smarter, faster, easier and more tailored to each client's needs. As part of the Internova Travel Group, the highest-ranking American corporate travel management company according to Business Travel News, ALTOUR combines global reach with local insights to maximize the value of every business interaction. For more information, please visit our website at altour.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Staffo Dobrev

Sr. Manager, Public Relations

ALTOUR

[email protected]

+1 (310) 853-9230

SOURCE ALTOUR