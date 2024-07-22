ALTOUR Unveils AI-Powered Business Travel Solutions Set to Revolutionize Corporate Travel Management

With ALTOUR Intelligence, humans and technology work together to create seamless journeys for corporate customers

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALTOUR, one of the largest travel management companies in the world, today introduced ALTOUR Intelligence, a comprehensive suite of tools that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to transform how businesses manage and optimize their travel needs.

As businesses increasingly seek simplicity, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, ALTOUR Intelligence is poised to deliver unparalleled value. This comprehensive suite of tools is designed to streamline travel planning, providing simpler, faster and smarter travel experiences. By leveraging the power of AI, the ALTOUR platform ensures businesses can navigate the complexities of global business travel with ease and precision.

ALTOUR Intelligence has five key components.

AI Book, powered by 'ello, takes artificial intelligence and deep learning to provide the most natural travel booking experience and make booking travel easy and efficient. With its next-generation conversational interface, AI Book offers a personalized experience by tailoring travel options to policy and individual preferences, and it uses predictive technology to anticipate needs and suggest the best options. AI Book provides quick and easy search results that are always available so users can book in seconds on any device via any channel at any time.

AI Predict, powered by Lumo, allows corporate travelers to get ahead of delays and disruptions. With proactive, predictive alerts offering advice before and during each journey, travelers can plan their next steps with real-time assistance via SMS text or WhatsApp.

AI Respond empowers corporate travelers with AI-enhanced support, supporting every journey with precision and speed. Travelers can receive rapid and reliable responses for everything from invoice requests to instant confirmations and alternative options for flight cancellations.

AI Transform delivers supercharged travel program compliance. With this next-generation solution, travel managers can create and update engaging video content for seamless change management. With life-like avatars, rapid rendering, instant language translation and effortless branding, global travel policy deployment has never been so easy.

AI Insights offers a whole new level of convenience for travelers and travel managers. This AI-powered virtual assistant provides natural language access to your all-in-one travel portal, delivering up-to-the-minute information about upcoming trips, unused travel credits, travel advisories, sustainability metrics, traveler locations and more.

"At ALTOUR we believe good business starts with a great journey," said Gabe Rizzi, President of ALTOUR. "In today's dynamic global landscape, travelers demand efficient, highly personalized solutions that cater to their unique requirements. With ALTOUR Intelligence, businesses can achieve greater efficiency, reduce costs and provide their employees with a better travel experience. We're excited to lead the way into a new era of smart, data-driven travel solutions with our experienced travel managers and next-generation technology combined to support travelers all over the world."

For more information or to take advantage of ALTOUR's personalized service and cutting-edge corporate business travel solutions that provide a complete travel enrichment experience, email [email protected].

About ALTOUR

ALTOUR is one of the largest travel management companies in the United States and around the world serving the corporate and leisure luxury, mid-markets and entertainment community. ALTOUR is part of Internova Travel Group, which is the highest-ranking American corporate travel management company, according to Business Travel News.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

1-212-944-1125

SOURCE ALTOUR